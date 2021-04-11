Announcements: We Care Mission Food Distribution will be held on the second and third Friday in November (11/12 and 11/19) from 9 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street. The difference in dates and time takes the Holiday season into consideration. Please note the difference.

The Business Spotlight of the Month is Sam’s Diner on Highway 80 East, Morton. This restaurant will honor all veterans/military personnel to free meals on Veteran’s Day (all day-11/11).

Veteran’s Day in Morton will be celebrated in the Morton Mini-Park on South Fourth Street (Main Street) on 11/11/11 O’Clock. Please come and honor our Veterans.

The Forest Garden Club will sponsor a Holiday Bazaar at Kats Cave on Highway 80, Forest from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday. Some Items available for purchase: plants, baked goods, fall & Christmas decorations. Proceeds will be used for the conservation of natural resources and beautification of the community.

Creative Christmas, sponsored MS Homemaker Volunteers (MSU/Scott County Extension Service) on November 18 at the Forest National Guard Armory. Any club, organization, crafter, church group, non-profit or those providing educational information may reserve a booth by calling the Extension office (601-469-4241) to acquire information concerning fees, need for electric hook ups, etc. Entrance fee $1.

Congratulations to: The Morton Panther Football Team on bringing the “Golden Chicken” trophy back to MHS where it belongs, due to the overwhelming defeat of the arch rival Forest Bearcats (63-20).

To: Freshman QB, Madden Gerald on receiving the MVP Award for the impressive contribution to the victory with 17 of 24 pass completions for 326 yards/4 touchdowns.

To: Those BMJ students, members of the AR 25 Point Team on being honored for their 1st 9 weeks accomplishments. They are: Treyden Hunt, Emma Matlock, Laura Sebastian Sabastian and William Wic

To: ROSCOE SIMONS on the celebration of his 100th BIRTHDAY ANNIVERSARY on November 6. This reporter has such fond memories of this wonderful gentleman. During World War Two he would come home on furlough to visit his in-laws in the Frogtown community dressed in his uniform, striking a memorable figure. Many years later, while working as a federal poultry inspector, in Louisiana near our residence in Hammond, he would ride home to Morton and his family with us. He always declined to ride in front with Mel, but instead he insisted on keeping the children entertained on the back seat (even feeding and changing diapers, if necessary). May God’s richest blessings surround Roscoe and his family along this “Happy Trail” on good ole planet Earth. Also thank you for your long dedication to the USA during a career of military service.

Prayers and concern for: Angie Parkman and Judy Clifford (former Morton Resident).

Sympathy to the families of: Stacy E. Weger, Anita Jane Daniels, Cordie Lee Jones, Bernice Ragsdale, Nell Turnage, Betty Daigre, Faye Lanthrip, Robert Gerald Lyle, James C. Perritt, William Junior Hamilton, Mississippi former renowned coaches (Joe Lee Dunn-football and Archie Stribling-basketball).

Travelin’ visitin’ and such: Hope you had a Happy/Safe Halloween.

Neglected to list Lisa, of Collierville, Tennessee, as one of the Lee sisters who met with Manina and Ginnie on a recent visit with their dear friend/mentor, Edna Earl Gibson, and played some of her favorite tunes they learned during the many piano lessons taught on that instrument. Sharing many fond memories brought them back home.

Morton MHV Club members attended Leader Training/County Council meeting on Tuesday, October 23 with member Jean Harvey presenting the devotion. Christina Mangum, Extension Service Community Wellness Planner, shared/prepared a budget friendly, nutritious veggie enchilada treat to share as the “Food for Thought” program with emphasis on her classes which utilize less expensive ingredients for nutritious meals.

Prior to the above meeting, three Morton club members and County agent, Anita Webb attended the Fall Area Meeting for the SE and SW MS MHV areas. Later, more members met them and gathered for the monthly “Dutch Treat” meal at Wendy’s prior to the Leader Training meeting.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: November from the Latin word novem, “nine” because this had been the ninth month of the early Roman calendar. Puzzle of the Month…What’s the word? Each clue is a syllable!

My first is equality; My second is inferiority; My whole, superiority. Answer next week.