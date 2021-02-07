Happy 4th of July

Our Flag. “Sense of joy…Have the sense of freedom; Have the sense of joy; I am proud to be an American and I am proud to be free, but I won’t forget the the great men, who also died for me. Happy 4th of July,”

From 1776 to the present day, July 4th has been celebrated as the Birth of American Freedom but is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for and protected and handed down for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it once was like in the United States — where men were free. (Ronald Reagan)

“My heart grieves, as this nation falls, no longer heeds God’s righteous call. It has but turned away from His Grace, our leaders no longer seek His face. Man has succeeded to remove God’s laws, I grieve for our nation in satan’s claws. We’ve come along in a short span. Went from “In God we trust” to we don’t give a damn. My heart grieves for this country’s fallen soul, but I know God still can heal and make it whole.”

Boss to employee: “Joe, do you believe in after life?” Joe: “Certainly not - there’s no proof of that!” Boss: “Well there is now. After you left yesterday to go to your uncle’s funeral, he came looking for you!”

“A ship’s engine failed. No one, on board, could fix it. They brought in a man with 40 years of experience on the job. He inspected it carefully. He then reached in his bag, pulled out a hammer and gently tapped a spot. It immediately rocked into life! “What,” the owner exclaimed. “He hardly did anything! He, then, asked for an itemized bill.” His response, “Tapping with a hammer and knowing where to tap — $9,998.” Don’t ever under estimate experience!”

We don’t need metal detectors in Congress. We need lie detectors! Republicans and Democrats are nothing more than a pair of parents in a custody battle over America. They’re not hurting each other near as much as they are hurting this country!

Sometimes your freedom is not taken away by gunpoint, but instead it is done one piece of paper at a time and one seemingly meaningless rule at a time.

Girls, marry a man your own age. As your beauty fades, so will his eyesight!

Tip to staying in out of the hot weather. “Reading gives you someplace to go when you have to stay right where you are.” Our local Library is my “go to”place for books — either paper or digital. There staff is always very friendly and helpful!

Things to remember when you are going through tough times: Everything can and will change; You’ve overcome challenges before; It’s a learning experience; Not getting what you want, can be a blessing; Allow yourself to have some fun; Being kind to yourself is the best medicine; Other people’s negativity isn’t worth worrying about and always, always there’s something to be thankful for!

EBC News: Youth Camp is this week. They are going to Union University for Fuge Camp: Children’s Camp Information. If your child/children will be going to camp this summer, please contact Kayla Elkins for specific information. . camp date (July 8-10).

Prayers needed: Keith Jones, Vickie Haralson Edwards, baby Carter Bennett McCurdy, Corey Everett, Harmon and Joyce Latham, Katherine Driskell, Chasity Bruce, Diane Haralson, Ripley White, Harry Culpepper, Jack Mayatt and Carolyn and Travis Haralson.

Tip in the kitchen — Keep onions from burning eyes — before cutting onion, put a wet paper towels close to where your are cutting the onion. The onion scent goes to the nearest wet thing. It will save your tears!

Praying for America. Father, Keep us safe as we celebrate our country’s freedoms that make us great. Let us not go further down the road of sin, help us turn from the wickedness within. Bring us back to trusting in You. Please give this nation a heart that is new, make us humble, let us see our shame so we can, prayerfully call upon Your name, scour out the pride so you can be our guide. Father, keep us safe until such time this nation can come out of it’s downward path. Amen

Have a safe and happy 4th of July, 2021!!!