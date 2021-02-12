A large group of chess players came to Scott County recently from across Mississippi and three other states to participate in a tournament held at Roosevelt State Park, a venue that has caught the attention of the state’s chess community.

The Scott County Chess Club, in partnership with the Capital City Chess Club in Pearl, hosted the first Roosevelt Chess Classic Tournament on November 13 at Alfreda-Harris Lodge. Nearly 50 players participated, coming from Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Florida.

The tournament proved intense with its most competitive division ending in a three-way tie, capping off a day of four rounds with players participating in individual sections and team categories.

“This was a great day for chess in the state and especially in our community,” said Chris Allen Baker, coordinator and founder of the club in Scott County. “We had great feedback from our players who said they really enjoyed the venue at Roosevelt and are already looking forward to the next tournament here in 2022. We were thrilled that so many people supported us, and it made for a wonderful experience for everyone.”

The tournament included four sections where players were grouped according to their skills reflected through U.S. Chess Federation ratings, including Open, U1400, U1000, and U500. The Open section included players from all ratings levels. Players could also sign in as teams where individual wins would count toward team totals.

The three players who tied for first in the Open section received $117 each from a pot of $351 that was made possible through donations from Community Bank, Bank of Morton, Cox Chevron, and Tom Miles – State Representative. Other winners received ribbons and teams received trophies.

Some of the younger players participated in their first chess tournament and others boosted their tournament experience.

“I had a fun day with Matt at a chess tournament in Morton at the Roosevelt State Park,” said David Cummings of Grenada. Cummings has ties to Scott County and his son won a second-place award. Cummings noted that they capped the day with dinner at The Ribcage in Morton.

Some players did not finish with an award, but still came away feeling like winners for the experience, such as Peter Buys. His parents, David and Katie, are just learning about the game but support their son in his participation.

“Peter is learning the game and now engaging in competition. He didn’t place, but he did well and ‘won’ just by getting out there. I’m reminded again that ‘it takes a village,’” David said. “Friends told us about the tournament that Scott County Chess Club so wonderfully organized. I am grateful for our village near and far who are helping our children find their way.”

While most of the players were visitors, Scott County still benefitted from the event, such as Boy Scout Troop 63 of Forest which provided concessions during the day.

“This is the first step of more to come. We had the Scouts using this as a fundraiser and a local restaurant gained customers through the event,” Baker said. “Chess events can bring in visitors who will eat here, buy gas, possibly stay overnight, and perhaps shop around during their visit. Whether it is the players who love the game or family and friends who support them or our businesses they visit, chess can help everyone in some way.”

Roosevelt State Park also caught the attention of leaders in the Mississippi Chess Association as one official has booked Alfreda-Harris Lodge for a scholastic tournament for students in January. More tournaments are planned for 2022.

“As far as the Scott County Chess Club, I plan to have two tournaments each year, spring and fall, and others in our chess community could come into the fold as well. Roosevelt State Park could become a significant venue for chess activity in Mississippi and beyond,” Baker said.

The Bienville Chess Classic, named for the national forest that covers much of the county, is scheduled for May 14. The 2nd annual Roosevelt Chess Classic is set for November 5.

The next regular meeting of the Scott County Chess Club is Saturday, December 4, from 9 until 11 a.m. at the Forest Public Library. For more information, send email to scottcountychessclub@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.