Be Patient

Sympathy is extended to the family of Waymon Ellis.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Edna Joyce Morris.

Congratulations to the Bobcat band for their great performances at the last two competitions. Great job Ms. Girling and the band. Keep up the great work that you are doing.

Congratulations to all the participants in Cross Country Track. Proud of all your accomplishments. Last meet for the season is this Saturday, October 23 at French Camp.

Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be holding its Fall Festival this Saturday, October 23, from 5 till 8 pm. Everyone is invited to attend. There will be all kinds of games for children and adults along with a jump house and a cake walk. Come enjoy the fun and games. Anyone who would like to sing at the fall festival should contact one of the members of Salem Church or just show up with your music or your instruments. We encourage the older adults to come listen to the singing and to cake walk. There will be something for everyone.

Bible study at 5 p.m., Sunday at Salem Church (just off Hwy 487 in Sebastopol). Bring your Bible, a notebook or paper, and a pen. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments served afterward. This week’s study is on Joy.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs): Mott Green, Brenda Joyce Abel, Harold Shaw, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Braiden Walker, Brionna Thornsberry, Karren Abel, Zack Embry,Gilbert Barham, Kym Boykin Rivard, Gary Ann Moore, Billie Brown, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Shane Madden, Harmon Lathem, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Bryce McInnis, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Cynthia Arthur, Diane Vance, Mike Ware, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer

Happy birthday to the following: Bowdrie Gray, Oscar Bowman, Andrew Grayson, Joe Breedlove, Donna Gilmer, Nancy Graham, Randall Pugh, Kati Wall, Tom Underwood, Brandon Cutrer, Janice Ogletree, Misty Hill, Melinda Cater, Carrie Murphy, Margaret Billings, Dylan Hankins, Hilda VanVickle, Patricia Wright, Aydson Ogletree, Ashley Strickland, Courtney Moore, Allyson Easom, Ethan King, Paul Sistrunk

Happy anniversary to Bryce and Montana McInnis.

Thought to ponder: “Everything comes to you at the right time. Be patient.”