“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” John 16:25-33

Isn’t it wonderful to know that even in all the unrest and evilness around us that we can find peace in Jesus!!

On Sunday the lesson taught about being a welcoming presence to the house of God and especially having a welcoming spiritual life that others feel at ease to come into the knowledge of God. You are the temple of God, and as such your heart has to be open to inviting everyone to the peace and love you have received from a relationship with the Father. Let people see your invitation without you saying a word!!!

Sunday evening we received another encouraging message from God through Pastor Christopher Derricks! His scripture was Joshua 2: 8-11; 23-24; subject —”God is at work on the Other Side of the Obstacle.”

We have to trust that if God promises us anything, it is ours. He shows us His power by using unusual plans. We may not expect Him to use a “woman of the night” but He used Rahab for the success of the two spies sent to Jericho. Whatever our obstacles are we should remember that God is omnipresent and while He never leaves us, He is also ahead of the obstacles in our life in victory!

Sending prayers up for all the sick and shut-ins both near and far, both known and unknown. God knows you all by name and individual need. Just speak to Him!

We are in prayer of comfort for the Reed and Odom families in their time of sorrow.

To find your way through follow Jesus.