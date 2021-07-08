Take a look at yourself

Good Morning/Evening !

“For there is no difference between the Jew and the Greek: for the same Lord over all is rich unto all that call upon him.” Romans 10:12

When we receive salvation from God through our belief of the resurrection of Jesus, we begin to have confidence to share the good news of the Gospel. It does’t give us the right to look down on anyone unless we are doing so to lift them up. I can’t speak for any of you but being honest with myself to God. There have been times when I have looked at others in not so good situations and thought to myself...how can they? Or Why would they, or they should. In other words I was judging them without cause. But in the same moment the Holy Spirit convicted me and said ...Hey take a look at your past, you were in some of the same dire situations and it could happen again but remember how the prayers of others and helping hands through the guidance of God bought you to this point, and I had to ask for forgiveness of my lack of caring right then!

We should react to people who have not accepted God’s grace with compassion and understanding with patience. Because we did’t arrive here overnight, so let’s not forget our past but use it to help someone else to learn and want to know more of the grace of God and His promises to be with us always if we open our hearts totally to Him! Minister to someone this week, don’t try to measure them by where you think they should be..meet them where they are, as Jesus did for us!!

We are still praying for all the sick and shut-ins, both physically and spiritually.

Betty Butler; Rev. A. Henderson; Rev. L. Weathers; Joey Hunt; Joe Townsend; Leslie Patrick; Gail Johnson; Gloria Hughes; Nancy Hughes; Dessie Evans; Mae Kimble; Camelia Kincaid; Cynthia Johnson; John L. Evans; David Ickom; Catherine Shepard; Dorothy Tullos; Sandra Odom; Lesa Darby; Linnie Lofton; Bobby Joe Harrison; and all their caregivers. And we pray also for all covid patients.

Prayers for comfort and peace with understanding for the griev-

ing families: the Odom/Morgan and the Lofton/ Williams family and friends.

We have been blessed to see the start of the month of August! It is a very special month to me because over half of my family and friends celebrate birthdays this month. Starting with Princess Cayceonna Williams (August 2); we celebrated with her on Sunday and she had a wonderful time. More names coming.

Sending congratulations to my niece Adrianna Derricks on the Grand Opening of her business, A’s Unique Boutique! She has something for everyone, check her out!!!!