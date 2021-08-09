Let me tell you about Jesus

Good Morning/Evening!

Jesus declared, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.” John 6:35

As followers of Jesus, we should help those who lack adequate physical nutrition (food). And with others we can share the good news that our hunger for inner peace, forgiveness, and hope can be satisfied by getting to know Jesus as the source. We do this by becoming true disciples of Christ. Don’t be ashamed to admit the times that you have fallen on hard times, by trying to be self-sufficient, and by the grace of God you realized that the only way through was to surrender to Jesus and ask for help while believing with faith it would happen.

Let me tell you about my Jesus; in all my bad choices, mistakes, pity parties, feeling alone like nobody cared if I existed; I am here standing in love because Jesus was right there with me and in my weaknesses He held me as I cried, comforted me, clothed me, and although food got low He never allowed me to go hungry. He listens to my most inner private thoughts and never tells anyone. He (Jesus) is the best friend I have and I gladly share Him with you.....trust Him, open your heart to Him, and feel the weight you carry become lighter as He reaches down and lifts you up!!! He is waiting and willing to become your Source!!!

We send up prayers for the sick and shut-ins near and far and our entire country. Our prayer request names: Rev. Allen Henderson; Catherine Shepard; May Hunt; Rev. Larry Weathers; Joe Townsend; Joey Hunt; Cynthia Johnson; Nancy Hughes; Camelia Kincaid; Dorothy Tullos; Leslie Patrick; Linda Hunt; Sandra Odom; James Hayes; Pearl & Terrell King; Verbie Lyles; David Ickom; Gail Johnson; Dessie Evans; Lesa Darby; Mae Kimble; and all Covid patients.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the families in the midst of sorrow: Lofton/Williams; Odom/ Morgan; King/ Smith; Butler/Parrott; Hillie families.

Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; for He is faithful that promised.

Sending a Happy Birthday to Pastor Christopher Derricks (13), May Hunt (14), Thelma Keyes, Shirley Townsend (16)!!!