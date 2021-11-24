Give Thanks

Good Morning/Evening!

“Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” 1Thess. 5:18

No matter what we face, God’s goodness and mercy will never leave us. The fact is that He prepares blessings for us in the middle of a hard season. Although while we're in that season we don’t see it, but in hindsight we always notice that we come out with a stronger and more thankful attitude....in most cases! We should be grateful for all things from God not just the big but the small also. What we may see as insignificant could be a lifeline to someone else.

Thanksgiving Day is on Thursday, and most of us have already shopped and prepared for cooking a delicious meal to share with family and friends. And that’s a blessing but while giving thanks together around the table, take a moment and pray for the ones that don’t have family or a nice warm place to eat or a warm meal. Thanksgiving Day is a good time to start a list of the joyful things you have experienced in this season and keep it as a reminder of the Lord’s faithful love and goodness He brings. “To multiply your joy, count your blessings.”

We are praying for Joey Hunt; Mary Stowers; Elaine Thomas; May Hunt; Joe Townsend; Gail Johnson; Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. James Clark; Tomeka Stowers; Camelia Kincaid; Catherine Shepard; Leslie Patrick; Eddie Futch; Nancy Hughes; Earlene Williams; Dorothy Tullos; Mae Kimble; Kadarius Lewis; Gracie Williams; Kevin Parker; Gloria Hughes; David & Becky Ickom; Verbie Lyles; and their caregivers.

We lift up in prayers of comfort and peace the Pace/Wilson; Eley/Solomon; Luckett; Butler; and Patrick families in their time of sorrow.

I hope everyone has a Happy Thanksgiving and be surrounded by love and filled with a giving heart!!