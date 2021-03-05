Happy Birthday:

March 3: Eve McNeil, Ronnie Rawson, Carol Palmer Threadgill, Sylvia Tucker, Cheryle Warren, Matthew Parks, Sylvia Smith, Tommy Smith, Lucretia Gaddis.

March 4: Dennis Eure, Jr., Sonya Weems, Woody Strode, Melissa Barnes.

March 5: Rene’ Case, Carl Henderson, Judy Atkison, Patsy McDill, Melissa Harrell, Nicholas Brown, Bridget Clark, Stuart Andrew Blackwell, Jessie Lee Fitzhugh, Luke Elliot Ueltschey.

March 6: June Ivy, Corrie Ann Hollingsworth, Margo Marveggio, Kerri Ashland Knox, Marshall Wallace, Hannah Claire Gay.

March 7: Bob Webb, Todd Youngblood, Roser (Bubba) Young, Clark Gordin, Sueanne Graham, Ricky Rawson, Jean Lackey, Justin Cochran Russell, Charles Kunkel, Morah Stokes.

March 8: Richie Miller, Michael Harvey, Bobby Lynn Hollingsworth, Larue Barnes, Jimmy Thigpen, Stacy Cunningham, Lee Anderson, Mary Ann Rogers, Pat Cleveland, Roger Walters.

March 9: Stacy Richardson, Allan Ross, Mary Jo Thweatt, Myrtle Derrick, Jill Marie Sadler, Sally Sadler, Jane Smythe Deppe, Mike Lee, Cameron Nicholson, Doug Moore, Donald Harris, Jason Tillman, Lee Mangum, Allan Atkison, Eddie Stokes, Rebecca Kelly.

Last Sunday was extra special for Nathan and Kate Salter Gregory, whose infant son, Brooks Salter Gregory was christened at First United Methodist Church Starkville. Proud big sister, Aline, and grandparents Sid and Leilani Salter were among family and friends also attending. A special cake was made with love for this occasion by Morgan Pope. Leilani created the memorable intricate cross topping the cake.

Marianna Breland flew to New York City on Friday and spent several days there last week.

Rhett Mitchell visited last week in the homes of Terry and Merridy Sims and Judy Sims, and his cousin Loren McKibbens in Point Clear, Alabama. He had not seen his cousins in almost a year, due to the pandemic.

Missy McKibbens Roper of Birmingham visited her mother and sister in Fairhope, while daughter Loren Jane joined her teenage cousins and friends attending “Outfitters,” the popular winter church retreat, on Wolf Bay at Camp Baldwin in South Alabama.

Former resident Charles Fairchild sends word to Forest friends that his brother Tommy passed away February 20.

He was diagnosed with atypical CLL about two weeks ago. He got his first chemo treatment the day before he died, and by then he was already very weak. Our thoughts are with the entire Fairchild family.

So saddened to learn of the passing of Mark Aden Slye, of Pelham, Alabama, who passed away Friday, February 12, 2021. Many old timers will remember his wife of 25 years, Carol Corbitt Slye, whose mother and Hopper aunts (including Willie Mae Mitchell) grew up in Forest. We send our sympathy to Carol and all the extended family.

Did you see the recent basketball article in the Jackson paper about Madison Central’s Varsity Basketball Team? They had an exciting win and standout Tom Lee III was quoted in the article. During that game, Tom scored six three-pointers! What a fun night!!

The Forest connection is that his grandfather and father were also top students and athletes at FHS. Proud grandparents are Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee, and parents, Stewart and Heather Lee (Both Bearcats). At the time this information was received, Lee’s high school team, Madison Central, was scheduled to play in the Six A Basketball playoff game. Continuing the Forest connection to all this, Madison Central’s first opponent is Starkville High School, who is coach by Forest native, Craig Carter Small World!!

Thanks to those sending in news recently. With the weather clearing up a bit and many more having access to the vaccine, perhaps we’ll be able to cautiously get out a bit more — continuing to wear our masks, of course! Please email news items to maybethmo@aol.com. Stay Safe! We want to hear from you!