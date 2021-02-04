Congratulations teachers

Harperville Baptist Church resumed in-person morning services this past Sunday. It was wonderful to actually see the faces of our church family. While we are certainly fortunate to have the means to hold remote services, they are not the same, at least for me. I felt a comforting presence and a sense of peace and well-being that you can only get from coming home. We had a beautiful service with solos provided by Tonja Madison and Joni Lee. We were also able to observes the Lord’s Supper for the first time in months.

We have many church members still sheltering and some are recovering from illnesses, but we put our hope in the Lord that soon we can all gather together on a regular schedule. If you are searching for a place to meet with others for fellowship and worship, we welcome all to join us at Harperville Baptist Church. Sunday morning services begin at 11:00 a.m. and we are looking to re-start Sunday School services soon and plans are in the making for a women’s Bible study.

John David Lee, age 10 weeks, visited his great great Aunt Irene Martin Thursday. He was accompanied by his sisters, Rainey and Gabby there for piano lessons, his mother Jessica and his grandmother Anita Nettles. Irene, Steve, Karon, Russell, Mary, Tara Martin and Zach Whittington celebrated Christmas 2020 Saturday January 30! Russell had been hospitalized since Thanksgiving, but is on the mend and was able to visit.

Congratulations to the Lady Rebels and Rebel Varsity Basketball teams on their District win over the Philadelphia Tornadoes. The Rebels played their last regular season game on Tuesday and seniors were recognized.

Congratulations to Mrs. Keren Lott on being chosen as Scott Central’s K-6 Teacher of the Year and also as Scott County’s District Teacher of the Year. Mrs. Lott teaches third grade math and science at Scott Central. Congratulations also to Jonathan Sigrest for being named as the SC 2021 Teacher of the Year for grades 7-12. Mr. Sigrest teaches Algebra I and other math classes. We are so fortunate to have both these exemplary, creative and dedicated teachers at Scott Central.