The article goes to the paper on Mondays, so I will not know if the groundhog saw his shadow on February 2nd which as you read this was yesterday. It is cold down here so therefore if he was like me he would still be in hibernation.

This is Black History Month, so to celebrate I will print a different selection honoring black educators each week. Honoring those who finished with terminal degrees from Midway Vocational high School, North Scott High School and Scott Central Attendance Center are: Dr. Locord Wilson Ph.D. Scott Central Attendance Center, Jackson State University, Selma University, and Walden University, Dr. Aurby Della Odom White DM, Psy.D. North Scott High School, Scott Central Attendance Center, Tougaloo College, Howard University, Dr. Lorraine Dozier D.V.M. Scott Central Attendance Center, Jackson State University, Tuskegee University, and Mississippi College, and Dr. Lanee Riley DM, Scott Central Attendance Center, Jackson State University, Mississippi College, and University of Mississippi, Dr. Clarice Slaughter, North Scott High School, Jackson State University, Dr. Cheryl Slaughter Ellis Hawkins High School, Tougalo college; Attorney Constance Slaughter Harvey, E. T. Hawkins high School, Tougaloo College, University of Mississippi, Juris Doctorate, Attorney Gerald Odom, Scott Central Attendance Center, Loyola University, Juris Doctorate; Dr. Charlotte Slaughter, Hawkins High School, Tougaloo College, Aurther Kennedy, North Scott High School, Mississippi Valley University BS and a Doctorate in Theology. Dr. Brenda Ward, North Scott Att. If I have omitted anyone let me know.

I hope everyone is getting their gardens ready for planting. I would like to plant and set out some plants early to get their crops earlier this year. I did not make the old 12 days, because every time it was dry enough to work outside, it would rain. Therefore, you were waiting on some dry days to work outside.

Percy Shepard is back in the care facility. Remember him, his wife Dorothy Shepard and his children and grandchildren in your prayers.

Get well wishes and prayers go out to Rev. Dr. Larry Weathers. He is also fighting Covid 19. He is in Merritt Central off Interstate 20. He is still on a ventilator, but he is improving. They are doing a phone prayer line Tuesday Night at 7:00 p.m. Remember him, his wife, who is one of Leake County Election Commissioners Rose Weathers and the rest of his family in your prayers.

Thank God for his grace and mercy. My house caught fire and burned my kitchen, stove, cabinets and some of the walls and electrical works. The family is fine, no one was hurt. We cannot cook, but the rest of the house remained livable. So amazed at how much work the cleaners Service Masters Restorers put into their jobs to get a job done.

Sympathy to the Chase family in the passing of Michael Chase. His services are incomplete at my deadline. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Hudson, Boyd and James families in the passing of Sharonda Hudson James. Her services will be Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at Lovelady Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Johnson family in the passing of Johnny Ray Johnson. His services were last Saturday at Mt. Caramel Church Cemetery in Sebastopol. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the McGee family in the passing of Emmitt McGee of Walnut Grove. His services are incomplete at my deadline. Holifield Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Williams family in the passing of Melvin Williams of Morton. His services are incomplete at my deadline. Holifield Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest. Billy Frank Williams – Newton, Percy Shepard – Brandon Court, Brandon, MS.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, Cora Ealy Odom, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Vernita Whittington, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Jay Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Fredia Ward Gales

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399-@gmail.com.