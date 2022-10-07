Alex Bierman, Distinguished Young Woman of Scott County, will be one of 34 Mississippi high school seniors competing for more than $28,700 in college scholarships when the 2023 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program gets under way Thursday in Meridian.

Bierman, the daughter of Jerald and Tonya Bierman of Morton, attends Morton High School. Academic accomplishments, membership and hobbies include the following: All A’s Honor Roll, Junior High School Valedictorian, Student of the Year 2017 BMJMS, English Composition II Dual Credit Award and Trigonometry Award. She plans to attend Mississippi State University to pursue a career as a Doctor.

During the week-long program participants are evaluated on scholastic achievement, fitness, self-expression, talent and interview. Bierman has chosen a Dance presentation of “UCA Dance Remix” for her talent.

If selected as Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi, Bierman will compete in the Distinguished Young Women for 2023 finals in June of 2023, held in Mobile, Alabama. There she will compete for the opportunity to win a share of more than $100,000 in cash scholarship awards, including the $50,000 national title scholarship award.

The state program is now in its 66th year celebrating and spotlighting outstanding achievements of the state’s best and brightest high school girls. The three nights of competition at The Evangel Temple concludes on Saturday, July 16. The doors open nightly at 6:30 p.m. and each show starts promptly at 7:30 p.m. for the three night event.

Reserved tickets for the 2023 Distinguished Young Women Program are available for $65 for a three-night package. General admission tickets are available for $50 for a three night package, or may be purchased for individual evenings: $20, Thursday; $20, Friday; and $25, Saturday. Tickets may be obtained by logging on www.purplepass.com/DYWMS22 or calling 601-480-3438. Visa, MasterCard and American Express are welcomed.

“We are extremely excited about this year’s program,” said Sid Wilkinson, State Chairman of the Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program. “This program celebrates the high achievements of today’s young women and offers them cash scholarship opportunities to further their education.”

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. Our mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, developing their self-confidence and participating in our Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school.

For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Tara Principe, National Headquarters Marketing and Communications Director, at 251-438-3621 or Tara@DistinguishedYW.org or visit www.DistinguishedYW.org.