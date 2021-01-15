We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mr. Courtney “Trell” Jones on Tuesday, January 5th. Memorial services were held Sunday, January 10th at Union Grove M. B. Church with Pastor Rochelle Wright presiding. Other program participants included Revs. Earl Campbell, Joe Magee, and Antoine Brown. The Junior Angels provided a musical tribute. Please keep his family, especially his wife, Mrs. Carolyn Ford Jones, and son, Jamarcus Jones, in your prayers. Wolf Funeral Home in Lake was entrusted with the services.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mr. O. C. Boyd of Morton. Memorial services were held Saturday at Mt. Carmel in Morton. Please remember his family in your prayers. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his services.

Our prayers are with the family of the late Mr. J. L. “Steak” Patrick of the Steele Community who transitioned Friday. He is the brother of Rev. Henry Patrick. Memorial arrangements are incomplete. Mapp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the January 8th transition of Federal District Court Judge William Henry Barbour, Jr. at his home in Yazoo City. Judge Barbour was appointed by President Reagan in 1983 and served in that capacity until his retirement in 2019. Our prayers are with his family, especially his wife, Sherrie, and his children. Please keep them in your prayers.

We are sorry to learn of the January 5th transition of Greg Yank, Past Rotary Director Zone 30/31. His contributions to the good work of Rotary International will continue to have a lasting impact.

Mrs. Betty Lou Patrick Qualls was memorialized Monday, January 4th at Hope Lutheran Church Missouri Synod in Milwaukee. She attended Sherman Hill, Piney Woods, and Jackson State University, and married O. D. Qualls who preceded her in death. Her eulogy was delivered by Pastor Dennis Harmon. Our prayers are with her family, especially her daughter, Tracey (Prentice) Shelby, grandsons Xavier and Myles, great grandson King, and siblings Ester Perry, Brenda Patrick, Patricia Noblin, McRay Turner, and Kenneth Flowers.

Our prayers are with the families of Jeopardy host George Alexander “Alex” Trebek who hosted Jeopardy from 1984 until his death in 2020, and physician Dr. Herman Jack Geiger who used medicine to take on poverty, racism and the threat of nuclear destruction. He was one of the co-founders of the Mound Bayou Health Center.

Please continue to remember our readers who are experiencing health challenges, including LeKendra “Rudi” Burks, Cora Odom, Fannie Bradford, Albert and Lucy Moore, Robert and Mae Jane Kimble, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Liz Edmonson, Ernestine Reed, Leslie “Shay” Miner, Marquita Patrick, John Lee Evans, Stacy Rasco, Rev. Larry Weathers and Lamar Weathers.

Our community joins others across this nation and globe in lamenting the assault on the U.S. Capitol by rioters and Trump supporters who destroyed this country’s seat of government during the official certification of the Presidential Electoral College votes. The sixth of January was a sad day in the history of this country when citizens would be encouraged to destroy the fundamental tenets of our democracy. Let’s work to save our democratic system of government and peacefully resist attempts to erase the true meaning of our democratic way of life including the basic rule of law.

Congratulations to newly elected county officials who were sworn in Wednesday, January 30th at the Scott County Courthouse, namely, Election Commissioners by district, Sherrell Bell Brown (1), Carolyn Knowles (2), Virginia Hannah (3), Bettye Nelson (4), and Delie Stowers Shepard (5). School Board Member Mattye C. Evans (Forest) was also sworn in. County School Board Members Ben Bryam and Jeffrey Gladney were unable to attend. The new Circuit Judge, Caleb May, Jr., was sworn in at the Neshoba County Courthouse on December 30th . Judge May will serve Scott County as well the counties of Newton, Neshoba, and Leake. Circuit Court Judge Mark Duncan administered the oath. Congratulations to all newly elected officials.

St. Michael Catholic Church Pastor Father Roberto Mena delivered his final homily on the last day of Christmas and the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord. He expressed appreciation for the hospitality he has experienced here for the last 3 ½ years. He encouraged all parishioners and others to take the vaccine and shared that he had his vaccine during the first week in January. During his homily, he referenced that today we cross the threshold of Christmastime and into Ordinary Time when our readings focus on discipleship. Through baptism and profession of faith, we are filled with God’s spirit. Christian life is based on following Christ. We will miss Father Roberto and will keep him in our prayers. We wish him well.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church Sunday services were delivered by Pastor Shirley Wilder on Facebook Live and via telephone conference. The message topic for this January 10th worship service was “There is Power in The Words We Use.” Scripture reference was Proverbs 18:12. In her usual a cappela style, Rev. Wilder concluded services with “My Soul is Anchored in the Lord.” Please continue to remember Rev. Wilder’s husband Jerry Wilder, Sr., and her sister Andrea Jobe, in your prayers.

Little Rock M. B. Church Sunday service was opened with greetings from Pastor Sheldon Thomas and followed by devotion. Pastor Thomas’ topic was “A Kingdom Mindset” and scripture references were Psalm 103:20 and Matthew 6:33. During his sermon, he referenced the following: We must know the Lord before we seek the Lord; Even in the midst of today’s turmoil, we have to keep the Kingdom in sight; God wants our earthly life and culture to be the same as in God’s Kingdom; Avoid the negatives and listen to and speak the Word of God; Sin has infiltrated our country but it is easier to live holy; We should be refocused and revived; and Reading the Word of the Lord keeps us prepared for the Kingdom. This message was delivered via YouTube.

We enjoyed hearing from Reagan Thomas of Forney, TX. She is the daughter of Dr. Ramona Thomas and granddaughter of Mrs. Dorothy Strong. Her grandmother, Mrs. Strong, celebrated her birthday January 15th. Kudos to Legacy Mentor Mrs. Strong!

Answer to MLK, Jr. Quiz Teaser #601: The late Jerry Smith served as a volunteer and head driver for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Walk sponsored by Legacy and the Slaughter Library. He served in this capacity for more than ten years. Mrs. Charity Robinson provided the correct response.

MLK, Jr. Quiz Teaser #602: Which former state-wide elected official was present and witnessed the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. March in Philadelphia, MS in 1966?