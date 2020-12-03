Forest Garden Club News

The Southern District Flower Show is March 24 in Meridian. Forest Garden Club will be represented by nine ladies entering 13 different designs: Faye Hegwood, Vickie Hester, Judy Woods, Latasha Wilkerson, Jean Smith. Mary Harris, Trudy Alexander, Karen Ingle and Lynne Wood. Other members will bring horticulture entries.

This is the first National Garden Club Standard Flower Show open and free to the public 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. at Meridian Garden Club’s Magnolia Hall located at Highland Park Drive and 45th Avenue. The show will be judged by National Garden Club, Inc. accredited judges. Clubs participating include Laurel, Forest, Taylorsville, Newton, Union, Lauderdale, Louisville and Meridian.

“A Southern Pines Spring Fling” will feature five inch and eight inch petite designs, table settings, decorated baskets, bridal bouquets, and decorated invitations. A large assortment of flowering trees, shrubs, bulbs, and herbs will be exhibited also.