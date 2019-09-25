Forest News

Happy Birthday!

Sept. 25: Charles Rogillio, Lori Fountain McGraw, Kris Kihn, Jon Deal, Mamie Marie Thomas, Laura Lane, Matt Smith, Bonnie Cooper, Myra Bradford, Chad Tadlock, John Garey, Chandler Nicholson, Hulon Smith, Dymple Winstead, Mark Smith, Danielle Tadlock;

Sept. 26: Annette Gerald, Alicia Gatewood Joyner, Gloria Harris, Bethany Jo Gatewood, Donnie Chambers, Sondra Sones.

Sept. 27: Addison Kate Vowell, Lois Coulter, Daniel Kaskie, Mark Kelly, Truitt Posey, Dewayne Windham, Martha Ray, Jane Tadlock, Mitchell McGee, Kip Jones.

Sept. 28: Sharon Baggett, Jim Durham, Scotty Warren, Medero B. Carr, Jeff McAdory, Bryant Risher, Billy Healy, Amy Fountain, J. D. Smith, Heather Kelly, Ann Williamson.

Sept. 29: W. Warren Wallace, Gina Lackey Thompson, Larie Gatewood Allen, Mike Kihn, Jo Anna Bailey, Bridget Black, Amanda Warren Simmons, Jimmy Jones, Merlene Waltman, Mrs. Clyde Little, Jason Eason, Terry Hawkins, Samantha Cooksey, Michelle Hayman, Kimberly Black.

Sept. 30: Harold Russell, Jack Walls, Johnny Bell, Brian Payne, W. J. Shoemaker, Allen McMurphy Burns, Bethany Nicole Autry, George Gilmore, Mitzi Rogers, Glenn McConnell, Polly Shirley, Tena Calhoun.

October 1: Jackie Lee, John Herron, Dena O’Bannon Risher, Betty Jo Maxwell, Will Jones, Jennifer Brantley, Nelda Tyree, Tamara Pearce, Pam S. Jones, Geof Morris, Charles J. Anderson, Jeff Emmons.

Mississippi was well represented at the Grand Hotel in Point Clear, Alabama, last weekend for the full round of wedding festivities surrounding the marriage of Sarah Dabney Threadgill and John Petrusnick of Birmingham.

Forest guests included Jean Palmer and Scott Palmer. The bride is the daughter of Burney and Lee Threadgill of Jackson. Guests arriving on Thursday enjoyed a welcome party at the home of Vaughn Morrisette. Jean and Scott joined Carol and James Threadgill of Tupelo; Will, Amy, William and Catherine Threadgill of Memphis, Tennessee, as well as other members of the Threadgill and Buford families for all of the gala weekend activities.

Our sincere sympathy to the family of Billy Joe Greer, who passed away last Sunday. His funeral was Monday at Unity Assembly of God. Daughters Linda, Betty, and Tina, came with their children and grandchildren. Surviving siblings Nelda Greer Risher and Gary, Mack Greer, Hazel Greer Squires and Helen Greer Conn were all there with their families. Cousins Kenneth Russell and his wife Debbie came from Pearl, and Missy Calloway came with her husband, Cedric. Many friends and extended family also attended.

Jan Risher Naudin of Lafayette, Louisiana joined family in Forest for her uncle, Billy Joe Greer’s funeral. Brothers Rusty Risher came from Olive Branch and Robin Risher came from Calhoun City. Most of their first cousins on the Greer side were there. A sad day, but also so good to see so many people and share special memories.

Don’t miss the Wang Dang Doodle this week — Saturday, September 28! There will be some special attractions for everyone! Something for all the family — arts and crafts, inflatable’s antique tractors and all kinds of kids activities!

Congratulations to former Forest High School Bearcat, Coach Larry Henderson, whose son honored him last week with a festive 80th Birthday Celebration at Beef n Barrel in Spanish Fort, Alabama. In addition to friends, family, fellow coaches and other former coworkers, he received well wishes from many fellow Bearcats near and far!

Wonderful news from Leiah Gilbert Bridges! Her pic line was taken out last week, which means no more IV’s!!! She has had one in her arm since July 1!!!

Don’t forget to circle on your calendar October 20-23rd. That’s the Go Tell America Crusade! The Crusade will be held at the Forest High School stadium. Make your plans now!

Am hoping to receive news from you for next week’s column! Email us at maybethmo@aol.com.