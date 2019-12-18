Forest News

Happy Birthday:

Dec. 18: Joe Robert Wilkerson, Glen Burkes, Cheri McCormick, Gary McGee, Marianna Renfroe, G. B. Shirley, Christopher Ricks, Sherry Hurtt, Abby Christina Austin, Garrett Lang, Alana Rogers.

Dec. 19: Renea Hurdle, Irma Moore, Bobbie Johnson, Mrs. A. E. Cole, David Parker, Valerie Fountain, Debbie Gilmer, Amy Strong, Jesse Austin.

Dec. 20: Margie Bishop, Alice Faye Tadlock, Reda Anthony, Billy Whittington, Betty McCormick, Dustin Rhodes, Dave Marler, Joe Thompson, Bobby Tadlock, Heather Haralson, Benjamin Butler.

Dec. 21: Suzanne Graham, Wayne Harrell, Glenn Bagley, Mike Kelso, Hugh Carr, Doyle Hamm, Franklin (Biff) Power, Jr., Helen Clark, Dennis Powell, Jennifer Thomas, Wayland Webb.

Dec. 22: Linda McClennahan, Bob Kilpatrick, Jimmy R. Patrick, Phyllis Greener Cox, Tresha Clark, Mark Craig, Mrs. Charles Burner, Beverly Joyce Epting, Trey Jones, Chris Hamm, Evelyn Durr, Michael King, Juanita Gould.

Dec. 23: Wayne Eubanks, Deborah Rester Allen, Patti Thompson, Deborah Broadhead, Stacy Thompson, Ryan Heumier.

Dec. 24: J.C. Rowell, Darla Moss, Christi Carol Wallace, Johnny Epting, Joe L. Townsend, Lynn Lewis, Carol Graham Perkins, Stacy Jackson, Retha Hatch, Alma Parkman.

Thanksgiving guests of Irene Martin were Steve, Karon and Tara Martin, David, Kathy, Jacob, Jessica, Gage, Rainey and Gabby Lee, Harperville; Belinda and Scott Barnes, Mendenhall; Don Rutland, Saines Steptoe and Dakota Harvey, Brandon; Mary Martin, Flowood; and Connor and Logan Steptoe, Oxford.

Friday supper guests to visit with Raymond Noel, New Olreans, were Steve, Karon and Tara Martin, Zach Whittington, Belinda Barnes, Glenn and Jayden Pigg.

Morton storyteller Sandra Measels recently visited the Beehive to tell the Christmas story through Mary’s eyes to grateful residents.

Gayla Steed of Olive Branch was in Forest several days last week visiting in the home of her parents, Barbara and Lamar Gatewood.

Congratulations to Forest Rotarians for hosting another successful and beautiful Christmas Gala last Thursday night. Members and guests enjoyed a delicious meal and draw down. Winners of the $1,000 grand price were Lib Hill, Jean Cox and Cindy Reynolds. Matt Alford served as the master of ceremonies.

All agree joint choirs of the Forest Baptist Church and Forest United Methodist Church presented an outstanding cantata last Sunday morning!!! The musical “Come and See, Go and Tell” was a wonderful and powerful way to begin the Christmas season. Kudos to director Bill Rigby who conducted the joint choirs as well as narrator, Patsy Nicholson, and soloist, Erin Vowell.

Santa is scheduled to make several important visits in the Forest area on the evening of Tuesday, December 24th and the wee hours of Christmas morning, to visit all the good little girls and boys. Hope the children can get to bed early to keep on schedule, and make Santa’s job much easier. We look forward to hearing from the many who have special visitors Christmas Eve, (or any time over this holiday). Hope you’re on the good list!! Merry Christmas!

