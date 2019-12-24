Forest News

Happy Birthday:

Dec. 25: Mrs. John H. Edwards, Rusty Foreman, Kathy Lynn Self, Bonnie Broadhead, Sarah Henderson Waggoner, Mrs. Curlee Green, Carl Woods, Johnny Wilson Gunn, Jr., Ashley Austin, Sarah Orr, Mike Beatty, Holly Webb.

Dec. 26: Helen Cox, Jerry Lee Bustin, Jackie Gibbs.

Dec. 27: Andy Stevens, Betty McDill, Scottie Ball, Margaret Thompson, Michael Harris, Wyatt Gerald, Kenneth Nanney, Diane Logan, Jane Risher, Charles Derschuck, Patty Reynolds, Pat Rogers, Robin Aultman, T. W. Warren.

Dec. 28: Ronny Park, Vickie Huff, Libby Jo Mitchell, Diane O'Bannon Smith, Paula Baker, Debbie Bishop Agnese, Sloane Fortinberry, Andy Sistrunk, Ruby Lott Meadows, Jim Ros.

Dec. 29: Bill Fortinberry, Bill Huff, Jr., Cindy Chancellor, Merle Graham, Melba Shaw, Gene McGee, Josh Williams, Oliver B. Triplett IV, Jeanie Tip Jacob, Harris Parkman.

Dec. 30: Mindy Carr, Mark Allen Coates, Robin Epting, Linda Jones, Robert Keenum, Doug Nabors.

Dec. 31: Charlene M. Smith, Lynn Risher, Bubby Johnston, Larry Riser, Mark Jones, Donald W. Gardner, Suzanne Green, Tyler Nations Smith, Christie Rigby, Paula Wardlow, Randy Lamon.

Merry, Merry Christmas!!!

How thrilling for the many from this area who attended the 50th anniversary of Carols by Candlelight at First Baptist Church of Jackson!! Michael Gibson, interim Minister of Music at FBC, directed the musical extravanganza. Several former Forest residents were in the choir including Kim Red Fowler and Tom Walker. David Maron, husband of Elizabeth Lee Maron, was in the orchestra. In case you missed it, we understand highlights will be telecast on Christmas Eve on Fox 40.

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee have enjoyed watching Tom III play basketball for Madison Central High School. Last week when Madison Central played Brandon High School, Forest friends and neighbors Randy and Cindy Reynolds, Luke Reynolds, Kevin and Patty Reynolds came to cheer for Tom.

Allen and Mitzi Breland went to Oxford on Thursday and met their daughter Marianna of New York City, who flew into Memphis to be with her family for the holidays. They all gathered in Forest on Saturday.

Margy Lee Thaxton of Brandon was in Forest on Wednesday and enjoyed a visit with several friends, including Dink and Edna Gibson.

Library patrons and community members attended a holiday “Meet and Greet” at the Forest Public Library on Wednesday. This festive occasion was a prelude to the “Wellness Wednesdays” which will begin in the new year. The Forest Library and Lackey Memorial Hospital have partnered in this endeavor which will be held on the 3rd Wednesday of each month.

We have received word that a Memorial Service for Don Gleason will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 11:00 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the First Presbyterian Church in Oxford. Don had a love for genealogy, and many forebearers are buried in Eastern Cemetery. He was a husband of 51 years, a devoted father and Papa to four children and five grandchildren, a tireless colleague and beloved family member and friend to many. He will be deeply missed.

Be safe on this New Year’s Eve!! We look forward to receiving your holiday news! Start your New Year’s resolutions by sending news for the column now. We want to hear from you.