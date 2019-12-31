Forest News

Happy Birthday:

January 1: Jean McCraney, Melinda Farmer, W.M. Walker, Phil Harrison, Carmen Malone, Mary Beth Thomas, David Carr, Stacie Wall McWilliams, Willard S. Mc Donald, Tommy Brown, Sunum Henderson, Jane Walls, David Thash, Joan Shepherd.

Jan 2: Chester Clair, Sarah Lewis, Lisa Moss, John Johnson, Juanita Ferguson, Oscar Trest, Jr., Pat Hydrick, Judy Hurtt, Chip Wade, Megan Slay.

Jan 3: Ellen Case, Eddie Golden, Bobby Elliott, Cornelia Ritchie, Ronald Reid, Jewel Brousard, Bari Bishop Longgrear, Chad Brantley, Watt Whatley, Jana Roby Helmer, Kirby Money.

Jan 4: Chelsea Warren, Shelton Wilkes Austin, Mary Kristina Tew, Dr. Minor Pace, Corrie Lee Hamilton, Rusty McMullan, Wanda Webb, Carolyn Grantham, Hansel K. Hughes, James Vernon Harris II, Zachary Longgrear, Robert D. Tadlock, Chance Devon Conner, Steve Clark, Don Gilbert, Dan K. Hill, Sr., Stephen Ellis, Clara Pope, Jim Dilley.

Jan 5: Josh Mitchell, Carlene Anthony, Mechelle Gaddis, Harry Culpepper, Warren Wallace, Ronnie Aldridge, Oleta Mayo Thomas, Amanda McCollough, Lynda Carol Baucum, Justin Coley McMurphy, Bethany Sharp, Harmon Jones, Samantha Mulvihill.

Jan 6: Cassidi Bout, Michael Lee Lisa Davis, Cellia Mathis, Keith Long, Bill Everett, Chris Millsaps, Becky Gaddis Guider, Butch Hollingsworth, Memory Dixon, Joshua Tillman, John Ladd, Jr., Ronald Eason, Elizabeth Edmonson, Kelly Kirkendall, Shea Griffin.

Jan 7: Joe E. Sones, Sara Jenkins, Cassandra Renfroe Oates, Rachel Carlton, Dr. Gayle Harrell, Benjamin James Ueltschey.

Happy New Year!!!

Hope you start your New Year’s resolution off right by contributing news for our column!

The Sunday before Christmas, Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee and their children and grandchildren traveled to Germantown, Tennessee, for a beautifully planned Tennessee Christmas for the Robbins Family Christmas gathering in the home of John and Janice Robbins. With every single member of the three families being present, traditional legacy’s of music and family stories were shared. They all agreed with the words that their granddad said every year “This was the best one yet.”

Music students of Irene Martin were presented in recital at New Liberty Baptist Church, Thursday, December 19. Students performing included Lisa Biggert, Nic Boswell, Lillie and Sam Bradshaw, Brooklyn Chisolm, Samantha and Sophia Gardner, Calei Gilstrap, Blake and Brayden Hines, Aleyna Ivy, Gator Johnson, Lynn Johnson Tristan Jones, Rainey and Gabby Lee, Christian Lewis, Diamond Patrick, Brynnley, Kylie and Lydia Powell and Cameron and Layla Waggoner. Also performing was Ethan Powell, cello student of Emily Baker.

“Old-timers” will be interested in knowing that Ann McMurphy, wife of Horace McMurphy, died on Wednesday, December 18th, in Madison. Graveside services were held in Forest at Eastern Cemetery on Monday. Our condolences to the McMurphy and McCormick families.

Forest friends will be interested in knowing that Jamelia Cooper Barnett will be ordained as an Episcopal Priest on January 11th at St. John’s Cathedral in Los Angeles, California. There will be a reception in Jamie’s honor following the ordination at CBS Studio Center. We are so proud of you, Jamie!!!

Jack Breland and his wife Megan of Memphis, Tennessee, arrived in Forest on Sunday to spend several days of the Christmas season with Mitzi, Allen and Marianna Breland. Jack and Megan left on Tuesday for Louisiana, to be with Megan’s family in New Orleans.

Jean Palmer accompanied her son Scott to Oxford on Christmas Eve, where they were joined by Carol and James Threadgill of Tupelo and Charlie Threadgill of Colorado Springs, Colorado. They attended Christmas Eve services at Oxford University Methodist Church. On Christmas Day, they all gathered in Tupelo for the arrival of Will, Amy, William and Catherine Threadgill of Memphis.

Ben Kenna of Charlotte, North Carolina, came into Forest late Sunday and spent Christmas week in the home of his parents, Lynne and Joey Kenna.

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee we’re happy to have David, Elizabeth and Claudia Maron and Stewart, Heather, Tom III, Mollie, Steven and Michael Lee come to Forest on Christmas Eve for a great family time. Stewart’s family had to leave Christmas Day so that they all could attend Tom III’s Madison Central basketball tournament in Gulfport beginning December 26th.

Gathering again this holiday season in Asheville, North Carolina, were Ben and Loren McKibbens and children Kib and Anna Laurie McKibbens of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Missy McKibbens Roper and daughter, Loren Jane Roper of Mountain Brook, Alabama; Merridy McKibbens Sims, sons Steele, Spence, Trice and Tyke and her mother in law, Judy Sims, all of Point Clear, Alabama; and Woods, Virginia, and children, Anne Grace and Woods McKibbens of Homewood, Alabama. The family attended Christmas Eve services together in Asheville, last Tuesday night before returning to their mountain home in Black Mountain to await Santa’s arrival.

Nelda and Gary Risher had their children Rusty, of Memphis, Tennessee, and Jan Risher Naudin of Lafayette, Louisiana, and their families here for Christmas.

Earlier in the month they attended church with Robin’s family in Calhoun City, enjoying an early Christmas celebration together on December 15.

Another special holiday treat was lunch on Friday following Christmas with grandson, Corporal Buck Risher and his friend, Andrea Vavrus, from Leonardtown, Maryland.

Please send your news for the column to maybethmo@aol.com. We would love to include what you did over the holidays in next week‘s edition. Look forward to hearing from you! Best wishes for a Happy New Year!