Forest News

Happy Birthday:

April 15: Dedra Garner, Johnny Gaddis, Steve McCann, Jessica Howard, Lucy Horton Mitchell, Bolon Tadlock.

April 16: Mike Waltman, Janet Pryor Richardson, Randy Brown, Freddie Woods.

April 17: Laura Walther, Joyce Woods, Beverly Scales, Debbie Jones, Kay Christopher Sherman, John Wedgworth, Ann Crosby, Brian Ricks, Adam Smith.

April 18: Jerrold Walley, Jake Risher, Libby Massey, Nell Gibson, Anna Beth Lee, Gwen May Thornton, David N. Jones, II, Malissa Strebeck, Tracy Hawkins.

April 19: Oliver Spence Sims, Bernice Stewart, Lavoynne Butts, Evan McDonald, Nancy Herran, Mary Eugenia McAuliffe, Mary Frances Bell, Shanna Rigby, Valerie Hellen. Greta Carroll, Mary Olivia Johnson.

April 20: Louise Bell, Judy Eure Spears, Vonda Patrick Tullos, Julie Lackey Simons, Hoye C. Hollingsworth, Sherry Pace Hobbs, Joe Buddy Madden, Jo Lynn Fountain Smith, Willie S. Harrell, Jr., Bruce Hellen, Bill Rigby, Madison Smith.

April 21: Phyllis Lewis, Richard Stevens, Jimmie Dale Warren, Kristi Harvey, Tony Chance, Coleman Howard, Ryan Simmons. Paula Barnes Brown, Kim Red Fowler.

Well, here’s is a bit of happy news in these rather uncertain times! Guess who just made the Tulane cheerleading team!? Congrats, Piper Naudin, daughter of Julio and Jan Risher Naudin of Lafayette, Louisiana. Piper is the granddaughter of Gary and Nelda Risher. Not sure she’s confirmed her college fall plans yet, but try outs a while back went really well!! So proud of all your hard work!

Please keep in your thoughts Betty Daigre and Martha Park, both of whom are in Forest’s Lackey Convalescent Home.

At last report, Nu Way Cleaners is still open! Please consider getting all of your winter blankets/comforters, as well as jacket and coats that you stuck back in your closets and get them cleaned! We want to do our part to help you stay safe and Healthy!

They offer drive through or curbside service! Please call ahead for quick and safe drop off or pick ups.

Marianna Breland, who lives in NYC, flew into Memphis last Sunday and is self-quarantined in the Breland’s condo in Oxford. The family hasn’t seen her and won’t for another week, giving her the two full weeks of isolation. All reports indicate she’s doing well and feeling fine. Fortunately, she’s able to continue with her job from her computer.

Among the present residents of the Beehive are James Park, Ralph Brown, and Lynn Lewis. Hope all are doing well. Thinking of you!

Jean Palmer, like everyone else, isn’t a fan of this confinement, but is trying to keep herself busy. She is cooking more than she has in years, and was making cranberry pies the other morning. Wish she needed a “tester!”

Multi-talented Dianne Rushing Walker has a growing Facebook following for her beautiful Christian music ministry. Many of us check online often to enjoy more of her piano posts, especially leading up to Easter...but we’re hoping she plans to continue her posts. If lucky, we might hear occasional solos by Gene! Thank you, Dianne and Gene!

Several area yards are looking more and more lovely, as spring brings blossoms, and suddenly additional time for gardening is available.

Please share what you’ve been doing with your extra time! Send your news or comments to maybethmo@aol.com. Show your support for your Scott County Times! We want to hear from you.

Here’s some very good advice from a psychologist about how to cope. Be well!

Mental Health Wellness Tips for Quarantine

1. Stick to a routine. Go to sleep and wake up at a reasonable time, write a schedule that is varied and includes time for work as well as self-care.

2. Dress for the social life you want, not the social life you have. Get showered and dressed in comfortable clothes, wash your face, brush your teeth. Take the time to do a bath or a facial. Put on some bright colors. It is amazing how our dress can impact our mood.

3. Get out at least once a day, for at least 30 minutes. If you are concerned of contact, try first thing in the morning, or later in the evening, and try less traveled streets and avenues. If you are high risk or living with those who are high risk, open the windows and blast the fan. It is amazing how much fresh air can do for spirits.

4. Find some time to move each day, again daily for at least thirty minutes. If you don’t feel comfortable going outside, there are many YouTube videos that offer free movement classes, and if all else fails, turn on the music and have a dance party!

5. Reach out to others, you guessed it, at least once daily for 30 minutes. Try to do FaceTime, Skype, phone calls, texting — connect with other people to seek and provide support. Don’t forget to do this for your children as well. Set up virtual playdates with friends daily via FaceTime, Facebook Messenger Kids, Zoom, etc — your kids miss their friends, too!

6. Stay hydrated and eat well. This one may seem obvious, but stress and eating often don’t mix well, and we find ourselves over-indulging, forgetting to eat, and avoiding food. Drink plenty of water, eat some good and nutritious foods, and challenge yourself to learn how to cook something new!

7. Develop a self-care tool kit. This can look different for everyone. A lot of successful self-care strategies involve a sensory component (seven senses: touch, taste, sight, hearing, smell, vestibular (movement) and proprioceptive (comforting pressure). An idea for each: a soft blanket or stuffed animal, a hot chocolate, photos of vacations, comforting music, lavender or eucalyptus oil, a small swing or rocking chair, a weighted blanket. A journal, an inspirational book, or a mandala coloring book is wonderful, bubbles to blow or blowing watercolor on paper through a straw are visually appealing as well as work on controlled breath. Mint gum, Listerine strips, ginger ale, frozen Starburst, ice packs, and cold are also good for anxiety regulation. For children, it is great to help them create a self-regulation comfort box (often a shoe-box or bin they can decorate) that they can use on the ready for first-aid when overwhelmed.

8. Spend extra time playing with children. Children will rarely communicate how they are feeling, but will often make a bid for attention and communication through play.

9. Give everyone the benefit of the doubt, and a wide berth. A lot of cooped up time can bring out the worst in everyone. Each person will have moments when they will not be at their best. It is important to move with grace through blowups, to not show up to every argument you are invited to, and to not hold grudges and continue disagreements. Everyone is doing the best they can to make it through this.

10. Everyone find their own retreat space. Space is at a premium, particularly with city living. It is important that people think through their own separate space for work and for relaxation. For children, help them identify a place where they can go to retreat when stressed. You can make this place cozy by using blankets, pillows, cushions, scarves, beanbags, tents, and “forts.” It is good to know that even when we are on top of each other, we have our own special place to go to be alone.