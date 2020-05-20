Forest News

Happy Birthday:

May 20: Joy Woods, Mrs. DC Smith, Mrs. RW Harrison, Don T. Smith, Vivian Robinson, James Lushina, Kib McKibbens, Margaret Ann McNeill, Randy Jones, Beverly Boutwell, Eric Burgess, Kim Risher.

May 21: Holbert Craig, Hugh Tucker, Elizabeth Stover, Christel Jeffcoats, Noah Prevost, Deane Floyd, John Touliatos, Justin Brumfield.

May 22: David Windham, Floy Weems, Michael Wayne Buegel, Tommy Lee, Sharon Bridges Scanlon, Mack Henderson, Nancy Chambers, Greg Pittman.

May 23: Deborah Hughes, Joel Monks, Dan Brantley, Page Gaddis, Preston Gaddis.

May 24: Jean Stringer Ellis, Jena Dukes, Patsy Waggoner, Caroline Austin Thigpen, Connie Burns, Leigh Ann Carr, Marie Bethea, Kay LuQuire.

May 25: Betty Cabe, Johnny Rushing, III, Janice Warren, Sara Jane Eason, Jeffery Todd Hill, Loyce McKenizie, Joyce Marie Harris, Jonathon Sanders, Mary Joyner Rase, Suzanne Adkins, Paul Karnatz, Danny Noblin.

May 26: Cindy Harrell, Tonya Graham, Randy Kihn, Rebecca Sones, Darhlene Sones Jones, Martha Sessions, Becky Robertson, Fay Herron, Susan Luke, Denise Barnes, Anna Harvey, Whitney Graham.

It’s pretty ironic when local residents‘ visits makes news; however, in this year of isolation, such visits from friends, family and neighbors can be special! One of my recent favorite Mother’s Day stories was Steve and Anne Gibson practicing social distancing on Sunday, while visiting his parents, Edna and Dink Gibson. The pair entered with greetings, appropriately masked.

Scott Palmer and his mother, Jean Palmer made a day trip to Tupelo on Mother’s Day to have lunch with James and Carol Palmer Threadgill, whom they had not seen in three months! Joining the group for lunch was James’ father, Bill Threadgill.

Barbara and Lamar Gatewood enjoyed a Mother’s Day celebration with their Olive Branch twins, Nelson and Larie, and Shane and Gayla Gatewood Kaye-Steed. The patio event featured Lamar’s renowned barbecues chicken before Gayla’s 24 hour shift at Baptist Hospital began in Jackson. Thanks for all you do, Gayla, as a First Responder. Stay Safe!

Kib McKibbens of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, joined his mom, Loren Ormond McKibbens, and sisters, Missy McKibbens Roper and Merridy McKibbens Sims for their Mother’s Day celebration last Sunday in Point Clear. Joining them on the wharf for dinner were Terry Sims and sons Steele, Spence, Trice and Tyke and Loren Jane Roper.

The week prior, Loren rode to Birmingham with daughter Missy and Loren Jane of Mountain Brook, where they practiced social distancing, while celebrating Woods’ birthday at the McKibbens’ home in Homewood, Alabama. Hosting the patio cookout were grill master, Woods and Virginia, with children, Anne Grace and Woods.

Everyone enjoyed the delicious and colorful cake made by Anne Grace — and no one even missed the candles!

Local friends may have heard about the recent passing of Mikell Vance, wife of Stuart Vance of Starkville, whose family for several generations lived in Forest.

Happy Birthday to Harry Upton, who celebrated his big 8-0 surrounded by family at his home in Fairhope, Alabama. Harry, originally from Laurel, is married to longtime Forest resident Jackie Johnson Upton. Best Wishes, Harry!!

Please send your items for the column to maybethmo@aol.com. We look forward to hearing from you.

NOT EVERYTHING IS CANCELLED

Sunshine is not cancelled.

Spring is not cancelled.

Love is not cancelled.

Relationships are not cancelled.

Reading is not cancelled.

Naps are not cancelled.

Devotion is not cancelled.

Music is not cancelled.

Dancing is not cancelled.

Imagination is not cancelled.

Kindness is not cancelled.

Conversations are not cancelled.

HOPE is not cancelled.