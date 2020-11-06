Forest News

Happy Birthday:

June 10: Barbara Bishop, Doris Greer, Cherry Barnes Jenkins, Emma Hawkins, Cheryl Hatch Parkes, Wynona Tucker, Gordan Toudt, Jr., Jon Beryl Deal, Walter Beeland, Jr., William Thomas, Kristie Webb, Jodi Phillps.

June 11: Barney Stevens, Carolyn Fountain, Reba Roy, Carol Ramey, Sandra Mitchell, Jane Tullos McLaine, Johnny Phillips, Aida U. Bondurant, Christie Bishop, Jerry Thomas, Joe Rigby, Lee Pope, Max Harvey, Leslie Williams.

June 12: Carolyn Guyse, James Sanderson, Mike Smith, Charlotte Jones, June Windham, Sonny Gibbs, Rowanna Pope, Lisa Colbert, Ronnie Risher, Todd Bryan Christopher, Kristi Heflin, Rusty Risher, Kimberly Faye Webb, Brandon Chambers.

June 13: Rusty Healy, Robin Risher, Dorris Nanny, Robbi Doherty, Joshua Benjamin Harris.

June 14: Nan Elise Jacob, Donny McCrory, Rosemary Hopkins, Denise Shaw, Bitsey Halford Buegel, Janis Leaf, Roger Guyse, Susan Strebeck, Benjamin Steele Sims, Mark Harrell.

June 15: Ronnie Davis, Wilma Harrell, Mrs. Wilbur Myrick, Tommy Burns, Vilenicia Thrasher, Olin Cooksey, Steven Gilbert, Steven Smith.

June 16: Peggy Harvey, Linda Keemum, Jimmy Lynn Mayfield, Johnnie Mae Sawyer Jones, Lee Stegall, Tye Gaddis, Megan Mitchell Janezic, Randy Eason, Bayley Butler, Sue Williams, Sandra Duncan Shaw.

Congratulations to Judith Hurtt and Billy Fallon, who married last Saturday in the Steele Baptist Church. And congratulations to Irene Martin, who was able to escape her sheltering in place long enough to play for the wedding! So happy for all!!

Martha May Tarrer has been in ICU in critical condition in the hospital in Southaven, but at this writing, I understand, is showing improvement. It is thought she will remain in the hospital for at least another 30 days, taking a strong antibiotic via IV for a heart infection. Get well soon, May!

Sadly, as you know, patients in our hospitals and nursing homes are there alone, without family or friend visits allowed. Many don’t quite understand why they are being isolated. Let friends know they are missed!

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with our senior friends in area retirement villages. Two of those in Lackey Convalescent Home are Bettye Daigre and Martha Park.

Ralph Brown, Lynn Lewis, and James Park are among those in the Forest Beehive. In the Blake in Ridgeland are Iva Dee Bondurant and her sister, Doris Mowrey. Among those residing in the Mississippi Care Center in Morton are Lois Chambers, Charlie Rigby, Ozella Weems, Mary Jane Simmons, Bonnie Gilbert, Lois Cloud Leah Doty, Emily Jones, Billie O’Bannon, Brenda Hubbard, Andy Gallman, Jacob Park, Judy Weaver, Jewel Carter, Truman Bell, Danny McClellan, Wilbert Coleman, Peter Schwab, Keith Jones, David Roth, Lib Hill, Margaret Crews, Donna Hunt, Christopher Reis, Peg Nelson and Martha Eppstein.

An interesting memory revived...

Irene Martin was the pianist for the first conference held in 1978 at Gulfshore Baptist Assembly, Pass Christian, after it was rebuilt following Hurricane Camille. She played and led keyboard conferences until 2005 when Gulfshore was again destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. She met thousands of people along the way. Several weeks into the pandemic, she received a phone call from a lady who identified herself as having attended one of Irene’s conferences in 1984. While sheltering in place, the caller was cleaning out some boxes and came across a letter from Irene. She found Irene on the internet, called her and they chatted about the good old days at Gulfshore, as well as their up-to-date lives. For Irene it was an interesting and delightful interlude into an otherwise slightly boring day of pandemic. Stay Safe!!

If you have a Covid related “shelter in place” story to share or items of news for the column, please email us at maybethmo@aol.com. We would love to hear from you.