Write your own headlines

Happy Birthday:

July 8: James H. Guyse, Michael Noel, George Wiltshire, Katie Anna Knox, Betty Hosey.

July 9: Betty Weems, James McDill, Jimmy Lushina, Pat Parish Achlin, William Everett, Jerri Thompson Martin, Charles Sims, Rocky Wolf, John David Thomas, Kurt Stewart, Ryan Michael Carr, Sharron Roberts.

July 10: Bill Loper, Virgie Sanderson, Mrs. R. W. Harrison, Kent Parish, George Wallace, Jordan Fairley, Curtis Lehr, Amanda Long, Clark Evans, Lisa Sorey.

July 11: Tobe Ivy Jr., Ronda Jones Henderson, Maurice Westberry, Mrs. John McGee, Lanay S. Russum, Ann Stringer Land, Haley Chance, Lee Pope, Lee Kurkendall.

July 12: Mae Toudt, Steven Dean Windham, Rodney Jones, Steve Cox, Anna Lora McMurphy, Kimberly McDill Harrell, Lillian Clair Montgomery.

July 13: Mike Glaze, Billy McClenahan, John Emmons, Andy Graham, Michael Courtney, Diane Schaefer, Joline Creel, Hez Hollingsworth, Jessica Brown, Jonathan Federick, Ronald Chambers.

July 14: Stephen Smith, R. L. Guyse, Patsy Burkes Bradford, Mike Clark, Charlie Bruner, Robert Boykin, A. V. Windham, Jr., Olan Crout, Mrs Robert Logan, Karen Paige Parkes, Linda Gatewood, Hardy McCormick, Cameron Whatley, Hunter Harrell, Tyler McCaughn.

Congratulations to Asher Mitchell, son of Mitch Mitchell of Biloxi, and grandson of Rhett Mitchell, who was selected as one of five summer associates. They were recently featured in the Davis Brown Law Firm blog. The five are studying and working under attorneys at the firm.

Each Summer an associate is paired with an attorney mentor who can answer questions about the ends and outs of working in a law firm, technicalities of the law, and working with senior attorneys.

The summer associate program is a valuable learning experience for the lost students and is a great benefit to the firm, bringing fresh ideas to the table. Asher Mitchell will begin his third year at the Washington University school of Law in St. Louis, Missouri, this fall.

Another Mississippi team member associate is Rachael Payton of Hattiesburg, a second year law student at Drake University Law School.

Julio and Jan Risher Naudin of Lafayette, Louisiana, were in the Forest home of her parents, Gary and Nelda Risher for the long holiday weekend, celebrating her father’s birthday. Happy Birthday again, Gary!! You remain in our thoughts.

Our sincere sympathy to the family of Loren Darhlene Sones Jones, who passed away Monday, June 29, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Officiating at visitation and funeral service last Friday, July 3, were Mike Allred and Shelia Van Fleet. Services were held at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, with burial in Eastern Cemetery in Forest.

She is survived by her husband, David Jones, two sons, David (Davy) Jones and wife Brittany, of Brandon, and Michael Jones of Forest, and her mother, Rebecca Sones, and two sisters, Sondra Sones and Judy Smith. Darhlene was preceded in death by her father, James Sones, and her brother, Bart Sones.

Learned last evening that Gertrude Walk, the late May Tarrer’s longtime aide, died last Tuesday night. She was 100 years old, and had been in the nursing home in Morton for several years. Our sympathy to her extended family.

Read a somewhat inspirational piece this week, author unknown:

Sometimes I just want it to stop. Talk of Covid, protests, looting, brutality. I lose my way. Become convinced that this “new normal” is real life. But then I met an 87-year-old who talks of living through polio, diphtheria, Vietnam, protests and yet is still enchanted with life. He seemed surprised when I said that 2020 must be especially challenging for him. “No,” he said slowly, looking me straight in the eyes. “I learned a long time ago to not see the world through the printed headlines. I see the world through the people that surround me. I see the world with the realization that we love big. Therefore I choose to write my own headlines. “Husband loves wife” today. “Family dropped everything to come to grandmas bedside.” He patted my hand “Old man, makes new friend.” His words collide with my worries, freeing them from the tether I had been holding tight. They float away. I am left with a renewed spirit. My headline now reads “Woman overwhelmed by the spirit of kindness” and the reminder that our capacity to love is never ending.”

If you have a message or item you would like to share in the column, please email us at maybethmo@aol.com. We do want to hear from you!