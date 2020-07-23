Happy Birthday:

July 22: Bill Woods, Linda Sue Fairley Hughes, Pamela Webb Harris, Sheila Gardner, J. W. Young, Mrs. Lois Golden, Jim Gatewood, Daniel Martin Hamm, Mrs. Dovie Hicks, Tasha Rae Hydrick, Janet Stilton, Elizabeth Marie Halford, Maggie Shaw, Press Foster, Athalia Fillingane, Charlotte Hollingsworth.

July 23: Lilla Gilmer, Cheryl Robinson, Rubie Goodwin, Barry Tabor, John David Bassie, Paul Wayne Hollingsworth, Rebekah May, Christy Hurtt.

July 24: Mrs. Bobby Moulder, Susan Burgess, Marie Burgess, Russell Vaughn, Bo Scales, Leesa Lee Wilkinson, Mrs. Leon Herrington, Si Bondurant, Ralph Hicks, Callie Lee Lowrey, Patsy Nicholson, Ginny Rigby, CharLesa Tadlock, Gloria Simmons Dayton.

July 25: Susan Rhodes Black, Paula Chambers, Scottie Williams, Kitty Clarke, Heath Cooper, Margaret Chance, Jennifer Leigh Henderson, Zachary Adams, Randell Posey.

July 26: Brenda Harrison McNeil , Rose Wicker, Ronnie Craig, Jimmy Rogers, Jr., Jeff Long, Sherri Carr, Don Peterson, Tony Eugene Windham, Jill Ferguson, N. C. Mann, Linda Pryor, Christine Searcy, Jennifer D. Monk, Eric Thomas Bishop, Chris King, William Christopher.

July 27: Evan Thompson, Richard Rushing, Joe Anderson, Rev. Curtis Tucker, Gloria Everett, Patsy Roberts, David Graham, Mrs. Fred L. Davis, Mrs. James L. Guyse, Mary Jo Noblin, Evelyn Askin, Spencer Rushing, Randy Gainey, Peggie Wallace, John White.

July 28: Chuck Ueltschey, Denise Derrick, Tom Halford, Eddie Henderson, Cindy Busbea, Patty Allen, Brook Gordin, Stanley Roberts, Pam Rogers, Casey Sharp, Lance Downing, Lizzie Coats, Chris Risher.

Through tears of many, Rhett Mitchell and life long friends mark with him, another chapter closing:

“Don’t let anyone tell you that making and following through with a decision to sell the home to which you were brought in your mother’s arms from the hospital, the home in which you were reared by loving and supportive parents and in which you shared so many wonderful times with family and friends, the home you and your wife reared your own children and watched them create their own memories, the home where you were surrounded in love by family and friends when tragedy struck, the home where you were next to your mother as she lay dying in her bed of all those years, is an easy thing to do. While, with my family, we lived away from Forest for several years, that town and that house were always home...for nearly 80 years. But time and circumstances bring change. I am so grateful to my son, my wonderful daughter-in-law, and my beautiful granddaughter for opening their wonderful home to me so it is now my home, too. I’m grateful to all of my new church and pickleball friends here on the Coast who have been so welcoming, loving, and supportive. Close bonds have been created. Regardless, it’s still hard leaving what you’ve always loved so much and leaving the friendships developed over all of those years. It’s hard, many tears are being shed as the memories flood, but I’m very grateful.”

Good news from Gary Risher’s recent visit to his doctor. He learned his tests indicate he is presently “technically cancer free!” Needless to say, he and his family and many friends are thrilled by the news! We all look forward to the (September?) celebration surrounding our Forest Bearcats and the 1970 Championship team!

Sad to learn that another Bearcat from the special 70’s football team has passed. Kelly Ball is survived by his wife, Jenniffer Weart Ball and step-children Alexandra and Jake Rau of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Samantha and Jake Hance of Las Vegas, Nevada and Jacob Hance of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, and step grandchildren Teyhgan and Owen Rau. He is also survived by his sister, Tammy Ball and William Magill of Greeneville, Tennessee, and nephews Dirk and Jen Shaw of Denver, Colorado, JJ and Nicole Shaw of Winder, Georgia, Travis and Erin Shaw of Buford, Georgia and their families, and Matthew Magill of Houston, Texas, and Mitchell Magill of Greenville, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his parents, Travis Lloyd and Scottie Robbins Ball, his brother Gary Lee Shaw and sister Robin Ball Milling. A private celebration of Kelly’s life will be held in Destin, Florida, at a later date.

Forest Rotarians on Wednesday hosted two of the recipients of proceeds from their annual Christmas Gala. Mary Jo Walsh, representing Forest Community Arts, and Patsy Nicholson, representing Forest Downtown Association, were guests of the club and each told about their organizations and upcoming plans.

Marianna Breland, who is still on hiatus from New York City due to the pandemic, returned to Forest from Oxford last weekend and is enjoying spending time with her parents, Allen and Mitzi Breland.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Lib Hill as she continues to undergo chemotherapy treatment. We are hoping she will be doing and feeling much better, soon!!!

Please send any local news to us at maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!