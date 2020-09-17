Happy Birthday:

Sept. 16: Matt Woods, Mrs. Dorothy Bailey, Gary Prophitt, Jr., Henry A. Jeffcoats, Hilton Ray, Mary Amanda McCrory, Jennifer Lindsay Lee, Chad Austin, Brian Barnes, Roan Simmons Johnson, Kirstin Lee Wilkinson, Jeff Pitts.

Sept. 17: Mike Madison, Weems Gilbert, Ty Tabor, Dot Usry, John Webster Tadlock III, Paul J. Shirley, Jr., Dr. Randy Reynolds, Amy Johnson, Robin Walter Autry, Lindsay Hollingsworth, Lawrence Kunkel, JoAnn Mulvihill.

Sept. 18: Ray Barnes, Tat Simpson, Jim Schaefer, Kimberly Sharp, Lamar Gatewood, Jr., Danny Burns, Joe Garner, W. B. Madden, Jr., Rob Hill, Kimmy Lutts, Pam Gray, Emily Searles, Jennie Austin, Jesse Austin.

Sept. 19: Sandra Bridges, Jetty Gary, Ken Sebren, Barbara Williamson, Kevin Langston, Mrs. Marion Thrasher, Dr. Sid W. Bondurant, Mrs. Lovett Weems, Jr., Debra Ann Moore, Kay King, Todd Belt.

Sept. 20: Mrs. John Rhodes, Gia Eubanks, Linda Yonce Shelton, Arwyn McMillan, Bobby Cabe, Stephen Singleton, Tommy Harrison, Kim Stone, Preston Woods.

Sept 21: Monica Lynn Robinson, Allen Pryor, Larry Rigby, Salina Lushina, John Weatherford, Bernie Gerald, Jane B. Payne, Beth Jones, Bobby Knox, Marian Sistrunk, Blake Cadden, Trey Rogers.

Sept. 22: Carolyn Miles, Thomas Burgess, Larry Driskell, Bill Wall, Angela Ashmore, John Grafton, Patricia Bowie, Danna Wiltshire, Buddy Wiltshire, Royce Harris, Sandra Sones, Michal Hollingsworth, Peggy Heflin, David Doty, Teressa Long, Anna Dickson, Angie Clark, Roger Minard.

Please continue to be in prayer for Coach and Nancy Bramlett this week as Ken recovers from heart surgery he underwent last Wednesday morning at St. Dominics in Jackson.

Elizabeth, David and Claudia Maron of Ridgeland spent Saturday night in Forest and enjoyed visiting with friends and family.

Mitzi and Allen Breland returned on Friday after spending a vacation week in Charleston, South Carolina. Marianna accompanied them, and then flew back to New York City from Charleston late in the week.

Congratulations to Carla Hefner Carlisle, granddaughter of the late Ollie Cooper of Forest, whose restaurant, The Leaping Hare, won the award, Suffolk Restaurant of the Year 2020. The Lady Carlisle said she was “Thrilled to win the @eadt24 award! We were up against restaurants we truly admire so we are beyond proud! Thank you @eadt24 and hats off to the team! Head Chef is Simon Woodrow. The award winning restaurant is a part of Wyken Vineyards in Suffolk County.

Our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Sarah Pitts, daughter of Lisa Pitts, and granddaughter of the late former Mississippians, Joe Lee and Betty Mitchell of Baltimore, Maryland. Sarah, an attorney who graduated from Trinity College with Honors in Biochemistry in 2007, attended the University of Pennsylvania School of Law, where she received numerous honors, and was admitted to the New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey bars. She was hit by a bus and killed while biking home in Brooklyn last Sunday. Sarah was Senior Assistant District Attorney in the Appeals Bureau. Constituents placed a mourning bunting and memorial in her honor upon entering 350 Jay Street and passing through the lobby. Sarah was 35 years old.

Dink and Edna Gibson recently enjoyed a nice visit from Madyson Gibson, who is the oldest of their fourteen great grandchildren. She is a senior at the “W,” the alma mater of her great grandmother!

Thanks to those who have taken the time to send news over the past few weeks, as summer concludes and schools begin. During this Covid I9 pandemic we especially appreciate your efforts. Look forward to your emails again next week! Please send news to our column address, maybethmo@aol.com.