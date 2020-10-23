Happy Birthday:

Oct. 21: Linda Gene Christian, Cheryl Idom, Ruth Wilkerson, Susan Carpenter, Jim Elliott, Mary Ferguson Tadlock, Sonny Cadden, Becky W. Ivy, Linda Pope, Ross Lyon.

Oct. 22: Jim McGee, Mike Durham, Bill Hodges, Ramona Benton Harris, Casey Risher, Dr. Marcus Ueltschey, Zach Lewis.

Oct. 23: Robert Guyse, Doug Harvel, Richard Finch, Troy J. Glaze, Linda Eady, Corvain Brantley, Jr., Deborah Ratcliff, Wayne Turner, Carl Thomas Gray, Callice McDill Gunn, Keith Gibbs, Sean Hydrick, Ashley Powell, Billy Brantley, George Gardner, Ky Andrew Reynolds, Christa A. Boykin Powell, Brenda Edgar.

Oct. 24: Kathy Windham, Janice Watkins, Lloyd Youngblood, Cleo Ramey, Edna Waldrip, Drew Chance, Jacob Windham, Sue Jones, Deborah Harrison Rushing, Susan Vaughn, Joe Neal Myers, Bridget Woods, Cindy Stringer, Hilda Long, Chance Gaddis.

Oct. 25: John David Calhoun, Carole Gary, Lori Lea Bustin Touliatos, Kevin McKenzie, Wanda Brantley, Linda Leonard Risher, Ron Neal, Kelly Boutwell, David Patterson, Pam Luke, Jeffrey Martin Pace, Payton Rogers.

Oct. 26: Hollis Carr, Margaret Molpus, Bill Watson, Bettye Bishop, W. S. (Bill) Jones, Allyson Ashmore, Sheryl Lynn Purvis, Sam Cooksey, Liza Webb, Thomas Allen Barnes, Jason Windham, Wade Brown, Eddie Nester, Heather Davidson Lee, Geof Annis.

Oct. 27: Joyce Polk, Nina Moseley, Margaret Aldredge, Stacy Lane Wilkenson, Susan Yates, Daniel Fortenberry.

Joining her grandparents in Forest before Hurricane Delta roared into Louisiana last week was Piper Naudin of Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Gary and Nelda Risher were pleased to have this special weekend guest, as well as their daughter, Jan Risher Naudin, who reported two big trees and numerous others down in their backyard in Lafayette, giving the family a much clearer view of the river.

The photos daughter Greer sent to her mom were very similar to the recent destruction experienced across Mobile Bay in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally. Our thoughts are with all of you who have been touched by the storms.

Proud of the Forest High School “Pride of Forest” Color Guard, featured at the school’s recent Homecoming in more than one way! Two members of the Homecoming Court were also members of this team, Freshman Maid Reagan Lowe, and Freshman Maid Rebecca Bravet (Escort was Tony Sellers). Other members of this Color Guard include Ashely Clark, Breanna Copeland, Sara Pena, Angelina Pittman, Jasey Reed, Indira Vazquez, Latoya Gray, and Malaysia Harper. Director of Bands is Mark S. Davis. Congratulations all!

What a game!! Despite the misty weather, remnants of Hurricane Delta, Loren Jane Roper enjoyed her first game day visit to Oxford.

Also attending the Ole Miss/Alabama ballgame last weekend were Noble, Paula and Roy Noble Lee.

Visiting Christy, Paul, Grace and Thomas Coffer in Birmingham last week were her parents, Gene and Dianne Walker.

Recent guests of Irene Martin were Larry and Phyllis Cox and Walnut Grove Methodist Church pastor Rev. Cathy Larsen, Brandon.

We look forward to your news! Please email items of interest for the column to maybethmo@aol.com.