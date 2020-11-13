Happy Birthday:

Nov. 11: Carol Stevens, Gerald Lane Majure, Bob Moore, Dee Ana Smith, Kathryn Slay, Mary Alice McDill, Gayla Gatewood Kaye, Glynda Reed, Boo Lee, Brandy Clark, Ryan Reeves, Scott Adkins, Catherine Gardner.

Nov. 12: Timmie Butts, Blanche Sorey, Myra Harvey, Walter Burgess, Ronnie Noblin, Terry Lynn Windham, Terri McBride, Suzy Tate, Lorene Jones, Terri Gaddis.

Nov. 13: Joyce Ann Waltman, W. C. Spence, Robert Brenton, Jimmy Lackey, Eddie Clark, Carl Jefferson Fountain, Bill Lehr, Lillie Mae Gatewood, Leslie Pearce, Mike Lang, Beth Watson, Heather McLemore, Brandi Blackley.

Nov. 14: Jay Williams, Millie Johnson, Valerie Gilbert Simmons, Vic Jones, Albert Bagley, Johnnie Hurtt, Brian Reed.

Nov. 15: Debbie Thweatt, Lindell Tucker, Elsie Cooksey, Shawn Gunderson, Deborah Gordon Moorehead, Terri Lloyd, Joshua Hawkins, Beth Bell, June Karnatz, Anna Lee Fairley.

Nov. 16: Parker Dykes, Sue Jones, Nancy Measelles, Tommy Jones, Bill Anderson, Marjorie White, Carrie L. Boykin Rogers, Mike Irvin, Paula Patterson.

Nov. 17: Dot Killen, Robert Hays, Karie Ann McGee, Danielle Joachim, Kenn Mapp, Mary Stevens, Betty Sones, Dale McDonald, Erica Wilkerson Stone, Joey Phillips, Lydia Putnam, Russell Paul Martin, Suzanne McKay, Diane Fortenberry, Mike Beatty.

Congratulations to grandparents Raman and Jay Patel, who returned to Forest on Monday after spending several weeks in Alexandria, VIrginia, in the home of their son, Roshan, his wife Meridith, and their new son, Rhodes.

Recent weekend guests of Irene Martin were Raymond and Antoinette Noel of New Orleans. Joining them for Saturday night supper, were Steve, Karon, Russell and Mary Martin, Justice Harvey, Connor Steptoe, and Token McCurdy.

Merrill Mitchell of Dolphin Island, Alabama, and her cousin Rhett Mitchell of Biloxi, were in Forest earlier this month for the celebration of All Saints Day at the Forest United Methodist Church, remembering her Mother, Ouida Mitchell, and others passing since last year’s service. All Saints Sunday is the day set aside to honor the memory of those who passed away within the past year. Among others remembered during the service were several friends of this column we greatly miss: Beverly Rhodes, Shirley Jones, Doug Nabors, Otis Trolinder, Sylvia Cushman, Andy Gallman, and Iva Dee Bondurant. Some families attended in person and others watched on Facebook live.

Please send your news to us at maybethmo@aol.com. We look forward to hearing from you!