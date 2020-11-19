Happy Birthday:

Nov. 18: Ted Burns, Phyllis Reynolds Dilley, Craig Pryor, Geraldine Wolf, Shirley Beaver, Wendy Williamson, Andy Frechette, Mary Jane Simmons, John H. Jones.

Nov. 19: Merridy McKibbens Sims, Pat Eubanks, Charlotte Harrison Cochran, Lee Dukes, Donna Lynn Gibbs, Larry Ingle, Anastasia Griffin, Donna Boykin, Linda Roberts.

Nov. 20: LuAnn Sessions Gould, Amy Lushina, Patricia McTurner, Stephen P. Smith, Gerald Tillman, Dr. Doug Woods, Sue Wedgeworth, Patrick Cleveland.

Nov. 21: Hamilton Stevens, Nina W. Cooper, Evelyn Woods, Bob Bowman, Kathy Ray, Loren McKibbens, Pamela Susan Waggoner, Mary Ruth Wilkerson, Stacy Shaw Harrison, Jeff Catalina, Jeanette Thompson Bustin, Tyler Sawyer.

Nov. 22: Jane Dykes, Patsy Alexander, Kevin Pryor, Gordon Toudt, Lana Simmons Gordon, Tommy Brown, Alisha J-Donn Parks, Jimmy Patterson, LaDonna Benton

Nov. 23: Sheila Tate, Linda Craig, Maxine Dement, Jenna Gardner, Joey Baker, Christopher Huff, Mrs. Jewel Harris, Sheila Newell

Nov. 24: Sue Guyse, Selma Rushing, Sandra Phillips, Mary Ann Warren, Michael Autry, W. D. McCann, John Michael Reed, Angie Greer, Donna Rogers, Kate Brown, Graham Burns.

Congratulations to Gary and Nelda Risher, recently chosen by the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce, as Citizens of the Year for 2020. All agree this is a superb choice!!

The Chamber, in coordination with the City of Forest officials, are working on plans to properly recognize Gary and Nelda in the midst of this pandemic, and will be making those announcements soon.

Allen Breland flew to New York City last Wednesday and accompanied daughter Marianna back to Mississippi in a father/daughter road trip. They stopped at several points of interest along the way and enjoyed hikes in Virginia and Tennessee. They returned to Forest on Sunday, where Marianna continues to work remotely during the pandemic.

Recent guests of Irene Martin were Shirley Jones and Patty Socha of Walnut Grove.

Ben Kenna of Charlotte, North Carolina, arrived in Forest on Monday for a visit in the home of his parents, Joey and Lynne Kenna.

We are keeping former Forest residents Dr. Jim and Beverly McKenzie Ashmore in our thoughts. Both have had surgeries in the past few months, and Jim is glad to finally be home, following his release from rehab. Son-in-law Mike Pitts (daughter Stephanie Ashmore Pitts’ husband) is doing well, following last week’s second hip replacement. The Ashmore’s granddaughter, Meredith Pitts, is also recovering from knee surgery in Birmingham. Won’t we all be glad to see 2020 come to an end! Let’s begin working on our 2021 New Year’s Resolutions soon!!

Please email your news to maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!