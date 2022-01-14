Happy Birthday:

Jan 14: Richard Golden, Jeff Mayo, Frankie Sessums, Tommy Wedgeworth, Krisan Lynette Risher, Brady Power.

Jan 15: Mary Glen Rogers, Bobby Lee Calvery, Cecil Harris Jones, Becky Dennis, Kay Millsaps, Ken Everette.

Jan 16: Sid Salter, Tony Wilkerson, Eric Chancellor, Charlie Gibbs, Anita Ezelle Nettles, Renee Chambers, Ronnie Orr, Greg Sanders, Amy Elizabeth Grove, LeeAnn Crimm, Audrey Neal, Matthew Sanders, Debbie Sahler.

Jan 17: Chris Watkins, Sue Lowery Bernard, Marsha Ruth Carleton Frederick, Mike Moss, Donna Pace, Jeromy Holyfield, Joey Carver Black.

Jan 18: Sarah Frederick, Ransom Clarke, Shannon Gainey, Jerry Eure, Laurie Aycock, Susan Walsh Brown, Danny Foreman, Andy Wolverton, Bettye Harris, Ophelia Wolf.

Jan 19: Gene Delcomyn, Harold Harris, Frances Madden, Carl Riefenberg, Mrs. Josh Williams, Bert Woodard, Betty Robinson, Freddie Bagley, Kenny Baker, Jimmy Woodard, Jr., Christopher Tadlock, Frank Daldine, Lydia Kathryn Dietrick.

Jan 20: David Gray, Sandra Jean Pryor, Charles Risher, Stevie Stevens III, James K. Turner, David Park, Teresa Baker, Julie Robbins, Fran Jones Pitts, Mike Stubbs, Anna Kathryn Whatley, Allen Smith.

Congratulations to Jan Risher Naudin, who has accepted the features editor position with The Advocate in Baton Rouge. She'll be leading food/dining, arts/culture, books, travel, etc. coverage, and is really excited about the work and starts January 14. Jan has lived in Lafayette, Louisiana, longer than anywhere else she’s ever lived. Jan and Julio will move to Baton Rouge when their beautiful home in Lafayette sells. It hit the market last week!

Bill and Sandra Lovett traveled to visit daughter Terrin Irwin, son-in-law Brent, and granddaughter Annika in Cottonwood Heights, Utah during late December and early January.

They greatly enjoyed seeing their loved ones after the long Covid restrictions period. Touring the nearby Park City mountainous roads, marveling at the snow everywhere, and enjoying a “two-horse open sleigh” ride on a zero-degree night were magnificent experiences for the Lovetts. They were able to return home as scheduled, and were not impacted by the number of delayed and cancelled flights so common from weather and covid-affected aircrew that so many experienced. Wonderful experience, but they were so happy to get back to Forest!

And did you hear about the woman who caught the fly ball at the Braves Game this fall??? And yes, she caught it with ONE HAND!!! This exceptional athlete was popular Atlanta decorator (and cousin of the late Maybeth Ormond and daughter of Claude Rainer Werder), Meridy Werder King!! Her great grandparents lived in Forest for several generations, in a home along Old Highway 80, adjoining the LC Mitchell property.

We had few sending in local news items, but appreciated and am thankful to the readers who sent us inspirational messages, such as Joshua Becker’s 12 Simple Decisions to Make Life Better in 2022.

1. Smile more.

2. Complain less.

3. Appreciate more.

4. Connect more.

5. Own less.

6. Encourage more.

7. Waste less.

8. Thank more.

9. Compete less.

10. Understand more.

11. Give more.

12. Love more.

A cousin (I’m not saying which one) sent this response to sayings you’ve heard multiple times over the years. Don’t think you’ll have much trouble identifying the original “resolution,” regardless of attempts to incorporate this bit of humor:

1. When one door closes and another door opens, you are probably in prison.

2. “Drink responsibly” means don’t spill it.

3. Age 60 might be the new 40, but 9:00 p.m. is the new midnight.

4. It’s the start of a brand new day, and I’m off like a herd of turtles.

5. The older I get, the earlier it gets late.

6. When I say, “The other day,” I could be referring to any time between yesterday and 15 years ago.

7. I remember being able to get up without making sound effects.

8. I had my patience tested. I’m negative.

9. Remember, if you lose a sock in the dryer, it comes back as a Tupperware lid that doesn’t fit any of your containers.

10. If you’re sitting in public and a stranger takes the seat next to you, just stare straight ahead and say, “Did you bring the money?”

11. When you ask me what I am doing today, and I say “nothing,” it does not mean I am free. It means I am doing nothing.

12. I finally got eight hours of sleep. It took me three days, but whatever.

13. I run like the winded.

14. I hate when a couple argues in public, and I missed the beginning and don”t know whose side I”m on.

15. When someone asks what I did over the weekend, I squint and ask, “Why, what did you hear?”

16. When you do squats, are your knees supposed to sound like a goat chewing on an aluminum can stuffed with celery?

17. I don’t mean to interrupt people. I just randomly remember things and get really excited.

18. When I ask for directions, please don’t use words like “east.”

19. Don’t bother walking a mile in my shoes. That would be boring. Spend 30 seconds in my head. That’ll freak you right out.

20. Sometimes, someone unexpected comes into your life out of nowhere, makes your heart race, and changes you forever. We call those people cops.

21. My luck is like a bald guy who just won a comb.

And please do remember…

Your job is the dream of the unemployed.

Your house is the dream of the homeless.

Your smile is the dream of the depressed.

Your health is the dream of those who are sick.

Beautiful things happen when you distance yourself from negativity.

Find something for which to be grateful.

And please send more news for the column!! Email us at maybethmo@aol.com!!

Happy New Year!!