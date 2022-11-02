Happy Birthday:

Feb. 9: Patricia S. Reeves, Susan Robertson, Mrs. Billy M. Pace, Troy Sanders, Buddy Lowrey, Mary Houston, Dean Copeland, Jewell Hollingsworth, Sandy Tadlock, Kaish McBride, Ashton Noell Smith, William David Bryant

Feb. 10: Robin Ball, Jean Noblin, David Mitchell, Peggy Burkes, Linda Patrick, Wanda Latham Harrison, John B. Winstead, Hughlene Anderson, Frances Gray, Jerry Robinson, Judy Phillips.

Feb. 11: Debra Harrison, Judy Cox Henderson, Vicky Woods, Thomas McTurner, Tori Chambers, Randy Judge, Jon Dray Lee.

Feb. 12: Martha W. Hunter, Gwen Sanders, Bill Gray, Chip Strode, Brenda Simpson, Janet Rogers, Virginia Mangum, Shirley Bryan, Jennifer Ann Lee, Sandra Valentine, Ashley Mitchell Stroud, Owen Boutwell.

Feb. 13: Sandra Wade Freeman, Kerwin Viverette, Jr, Cooper Beard, Brenda Latham, John Shelton Bounds, Jessica Hisaw, John David Green, Dr. Archie Howard.

Feb: 14: Don Healy, Cynthia Hunter, Caroline Lanthrip, Mike Gaddis, Mindy Chambers, David Smith, Nancy Witshire, Junior Pryor, Mary Grace Harallson Schwab, Teresa Packer, Kent Young, Gladys Willison, Dewayne Hawkins, Elan Powell, Tracy Risher.

Feb. 15: Janice McDaniel Harris, Michael Nelson Adam Bounds, Trish Morris, Chad Driskell, Hunter Wolf, Gretchen Elise Weger, Alexander Thomas Brown, Keith Posey, Bob Tom Johnson, Sara Faye Windham, Brenda Harris McLemore.

Happy Valentines!!!

Remember this Monday, February 14 is a day you have the special opportunity to show your love, affection and appreciation — and make someone you care about feel extra special!!

It is heartwarming to receive an inspiring report of the Memorial Service for our beloved friend Elizabeth Ann Willey Lovett who died on January 29. Family and friends who live near and many from other states and even as far as Sidney, Australia gathered at the Forest United Methodist on February 1 to honor this truly lovely lady. A number of former students and fellow teachers expressed gratitude for the impact Elizabeth Ann had on the lives of generations of students as well as teachers. Her sons Allen and Jeffrey planned the Memorial service that began with the organ Prelude played by Lisa Davis. Rev David Slaughter opened with pray and gave a summary of Elizabeth Ann’s devotion to the church with 30 years of teaching Sunday School as well as starting the church library and organizing the texting prayer chain. Elizabeth Ann’s niece, Carol Willey, read scriptures. Her nephew Joe Willey and his daughter Nelita Rose sang. Long time friend Rev. Mark Case spoke of some of Elizabeth Ann’s favorite Bible verses and how she applied them in her daily walk with the Lord. The Eulogy was presented by Norma Ruth Lee who shared 55 years of close Christian friendship with the family. Her remarks brought smiles and joy as she expressed treasured memories. Others were invited to speak if they would like to. All four of Elizabeth Ann’s deceased brother’s children told of how they loved spending weeks in Forest in the summers with their grandparents and with Elizabeth Ann and Jimmy as they always had fun activities for them which included times at the church. Jeffrey Lovett concluded by lovingly saying that his mother had the amazing ability to see only the good in other people. There was an amen to that. The closing prayer was nicely given by grandson Cale Lovett who genuinely thanked God for his NaNa Love.

An uplifting service for a remarkable person!!

Congratulations to all the Scouts of Troop 63 in their 2022 Court of Honor held last week. Scouts received merit badges and other awards earned in 2021, as well as badges advancing to the next rank for some. Especially proud of Aaron Baker for speaking at the event. When he started Cub Scouts, he would barely speak when called upon, due to shyness. He has certainly come out of his shell, receiving four merit badges — Chess, First Aid, Emergency Preparedness, and Rifle Shooting — plus advancing to Tenderfoot!! Proud of you, Aaron!

Calling all girls!! Pleased that a sweet friend is speaking in Jackson next fall. It has just been announced that Kari Kubiszyn Kampakis, popular author and podcaster, will speak at St. Richard’s Catholic Church on Sunday, October 23. There’ll be more details later, but you’ll want to pencil the date on your calendar. If you’re the mother of girls (She has FOUR!), you may already be familiar with Kari’s work. She speaks annually at Camp Hollymont and has authored four books on raising girls with a Christian heart in today’s world. “More than a Mom” is Kari’s latest book. She also has a podcast called Girl Mom with Kari Kampakis. Hope you’ll check it out! You’ll be glad you did.

