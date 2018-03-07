Forest News

Happy Birthday:

July 4 Chris Bethea, Beverly Gaddis Woods, Ken Gordon Jr., Bradley Wolverton, Linda Risher, Dan K. Hill, Jr., Toni Johnson Denton, Shelley Hatch, Jennifer Mitchell, Glenna Karnatz

July 5 Malcolm Robinson, Norman Williamson, Tommy Buntin, Pope Godfrey, Brenda Wallace, Amy Crawford, Grant Gibbs, Amy Tadlock.

July 6 Elizabeth Ann Lovett, Wayne Massey, Frankie McGee, Buz Mowdy, Kay Goodwin Markwood, Billy F. Cooksey, Ginny Lee Jordan, Barbara Ginny Calhoun, James Bradley Morrison, Jennifer Hollingsworth, Carolyn Halford,

July 7 Ronnie Hallman, Leigh Ann Culpepper Tillman, Alicia Gunn, Mattie Futch, Hiram Richardson II, Sam Morris, Shawn Sparks, Robin Brumfield.

July 8 James H. Guyse, Michael Noel, George Wiltshire, Katie Anna Knox, Betty Hosey.

July 9 Betty Weems, James McDill, Jimmy Lushina, Pat Parish Achlin, Lois Chambers, William Everett, Jerri Thompson Martin, Charles Sims, Rocky Wolf, John David Thomas, Kurt Stewart, Ryan Michael Carr, Sharron Roberts.

July 10 Bill Loper, Virgie Sanderson, Mrs. R. W. Harrison, Kent Parish, George Wallace, Jordan Fairley, Curtis Lehr, Amanda Long, Clark Evans, Lisa Sorey.

Happy Fourth of July!! How will you celebrate Independence Day? Hope this week you’ll share your holiday news with us!

If you attended the recent McElroy-Hoye House ribbon-cutting at 400 East Church Street in Newton, you perhaps saw a portrait of a young girl, our Beverly Rhodes, great granddaughter of J.C. McElroy, local physician and state representative. The one story center hall plan home was built in the 1860’s, and bought by Dr. McElroy a few years after. Later, it was purchased by Mrs. Bettie Hoye, widow of MJL Hoye. The historical home museum is to become a center for arts and cultural activities. A large group from all over the state was on hand for the grand opening. A number of Forest friends rode together in a van. Among others enjoying the special day came from Morton, Pelahatchie, Brandon, and Pearl. Nieces Brooke Worthy of Oxford and Thelma Benson of Clinton, also attended this memorable event.

Boo Lee was airlifted to UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama, last Thursday where she underwent heart surgery. We are relieved to hear things are going well, and she was tentatively scheduled to go at the column’s deadline.

You certainly won’t want to miss the Open Air Concert at Town Square Park on South Main Street, this Saturday, July 7, at 7 PM, featuring our own Anse Rigby. The Forest native will be performing contemporary Christian music from his album ‘All Alone,’ as well as other original contemporary pieces. There will also be an unveiling of the new Sights and Sounds Park on South Main. The event is free and open to the public! Please bring your own folding chairs and join us for the festivities, presented by the City of Forest, the Downtown Development Association, and the Forest Community Arts, Inc.

Jim McCormick of Atlanta, Georgia, was in town on business last week.

Surely was good to see two of the ole ‘Davis Street gang’ together last week. Bubby Johnston, now of Quitman, and Skipper Warren had a good visit reminiscing in Forest.

Once again it’s time for the big Bearcat Reunion, fondly called “The Nabs and Coke Party!” The date is July 20-21 in Forest. This will be the eighth year that FHS graduates have gathered to celebrate. It starts with a 6:00 pm dinner on Friday night at Gatewood Gallery (Reservations required). Following dinner, the visiting moves to the Downtown Park where popular Duck Gumbo will again entertain. On Saturday morning, Jimmy Shaw opens his museum, Remember When, to visitors at 9:30. The Oak is opening for lunch for those who want to get a bite to eat before heading to the “original” Nabs Party at Kats Kave starting at 1:30 pm! Come join the fun in any or all of these activities which are organized by friends of the Forest High School Reminiscing Site.

We appreciate your participation in the past seven years. It’s such a thrill to see how many of you return to our hometown each year to celebrate our roots.

NOTE: Reservations for the Friday night dinner MUST be made by Friday 13th of July! Please sign up on the FHS Reminiscing Site (you can find that on Google) or by contacting Kaye Hodges (901 481 0001) or John Roby (601) 613-5615.

The class of 1958 will celebrate its 60th reunion on July 21st. The gathering will convene at 10:30 a m. at Penn’s Restaurant in Forest, for a time of fellowship and sharing. Members may also enjoy lunch there, before they join other FHS alum at the Kat’s Kave for the Nabs & Coke gathering. Not all ‘58 class members have been located, so any help in getting the word out will be appreciated. For further information please contact Rhett Mitchell at 601-812-9401 or at rhettmitchell@bellsouth.com

Please email us with news for the column at maybethmo@aol.com. We look forward to hearing from you!