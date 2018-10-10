Forest News

Happy Birthday:

Oct. 10 Ralph Brown, Sr., Connie Gordin, Jeff Gaddis, Lodena Horne, Linda Corinne Hollingsworth, Carolyn Jones, Mrs. Lyda Mayo, Paul Watkins, Lee Holifield, Nathan Sharp, Jarrod Hill

Oct. 11 Jennifer Wolverton, Terry Harvey, Maudine Hall, Bertha Crimm, Pat Waldrip, Mrs. Joe Warren, Sarah Hamm

Oct. 12 Alex McCrory, Melissa Marveggio, Pequita Tadlock Bobo, Jimmy Pryor, Jim Copeland, Jackie Phillips, Terry Miller, Mark Westberry, Allen Breland, Greg Mangum, Brandon Green, Carol Franklin, Christopher “Tate” Rushing, Ann Myers

Oct. 13 Beverly Phillips, Shelley Lynn Gunn, Kelly Hodges, Jr., Jerry Cleveland, W. C. Spence, Kay Barton, Pat Frechette, Rickey Evans, Doug Ware, Shane Gray, Dontavic Body

Oct. 14 Ty Corban, Kenny Anderson, Carol Johnston Lindley, Doug Roby, Charles Fairchilds, Shawn Harris, Wayne Franklin, Jay Lushina, Horace Barton, Walker Martin Lindley, Dot Leonard, Kimberly Shirley Jones

Oct. 15 Ruth Stewart, David Alexander, Chuck Watkins, Betty Sigrest, Allen Taylor, Cole Pope, Thomas Williams, Charlie Sherman, Sherri Wilbourne, Margaret Beatty

Oct. 16 Todd Warren, Glenn Logan, Lyllian Lee McMullan, Nancy Foreman, Lynn Lackey Phillips, Dees Gaddis Redditt, Michael Gibson, Kenneth Bradford, Dr. Ken Strong, Scott Prewitt, Carl Durr, Bert Sharp, Cathy Cadden, Molly Malone

Tom and Margaret Burns returned Monday after spending several days in Asheville, North Carolina in the new home of their son and his family. Dr. John, Sara and young Thomas welcomed them and enjoyed showing them around the Asheville area. John has begun his practice in urology there.

Bill and Sandra Lovett traveled recently to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a Cloud family gathering (Sandra’s paternal family). They were joined for the event by daughter, Laura, son-in-law Michael, and granddaughter Arlena, all of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In addition to historical and genealogical presentations, there was enjoyable visiting and exchanging family connections with Sandra’s distant cousins, plus getting to know those not even in her family line. Attendees were present from 17 states. Tours included traveling to several large properties settled by early Cloud settlers (first arrivals were in 1681), and still owned by Cloud descendants; a stop at Old Kennett Meeting (built and used by Quakers since 1719, and where several Clouds are buried), and a viewing of the Brandywine Battlefield (1777). The Lovett family went to the new and most impressive Museum of the American Revolution in downtown Philadelphia. A most interesting and enjoyable time was had by all.

Congratulations again to George Taylor, who was recently named East Central Community College Alumnus of the Year!!! Since the original announcement, he was celebrated at a reception and special awards ceremony Thursday afternoon on campus, and then again at the East Central Homecoming football game that night. This well-deserved honor has come as no surprise to the many of us in Forest who know and depend on him for so much in our community. George was joined by a host of family and friends at the events on Thursday in Decatur. We are all so proud of you!!

Using a grant, our Forest Library has obtained ten sewing machines. An instructor will use these machines to teach making throw pillow covers, putting in zippers, etc., during the week of October 13-20. And especially for the teens: Sew Happy! The Teen Sewing Class is scheduled for Tuesday, October 16 at 5 PM. Call the library at 601–4 69–3019 to sign up or/and receive additional information about these or any of the other fantastic library programs!

Rhett Mitchell spent several days in Forest midweek on business.

“Terrifically Talented Showcase, Take Two” proved true when 10 acts sponsored by Forest Community Arts performed at the Wing Dang Doodle last Saturday. A variety of music including rock and roll, movie themes, classical, country, gospel, and classic rock was presented. Beginning the performances was “Blue Suede Shoes,” and ending was Dr. Justin Sharp with “Rhapsody in Blue,” a preview of his all Gershwin concert Saturday, October 20, 2:00 P.M. at Forest Presbyterian Church.

Gene and Diane Walker attended the Mississippi State game last weekend.

Proud of our Forest High School Band! They won Best in Class, as well as the Sweepstakes Trophy. They also boasted the Best Drum Major and the Best Color Guard in the Excalibur Marching Contest at West Lauderdale High School. Congratulations to Mark S. Davis, Kevin Bishop and, of course, the Forest High School Band for a job well done!

Congratulations to Jan Risher!!! The Brush Creek Arts Foundation in Wyoming awarded her one of its artist residencies for the spring. Along with seven other artists (including visual and musicians), she’ll spend three weeks on a ranch in Wyoming enjoying “a quiet place to think and write.”

Area friends will want to know that Judy Sims had a ‘mild’ heart attack last week. She was having some tests run prior to prospective knee surgery when this occurred. Judy received a good enough report that her knee surgery went on as scheduled Wednesday. Please continue to keep her in your thoughts.

Thanks so much to those who sent news this week!! Please send your emailed contributions to us at maybethmo@aol.com. We want forward to hearing from you!