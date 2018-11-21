Forest News

Happy Birthday:

Nov. 21: Hamilton Stevens, Nina W. Cooper, Evelyn Woods, Bob Bowman, Kathy Ray, Loren McKibbens, Pamela Susan Waggoner, Mary Ruth Wilkerson, Stacy Shaw Harrison, Jeff Catalina, Jeanette Thompson Bustin, Tyler Sawyer.

Nov. 22: Jane Dykes, Patsy Alexander, Kevin Pryor, Gordon Toudt, Lana Simmons Gordon, Tommy Brown, Alisha J-Donn Parks, Jimmy Patterson, LaDonna Benton.

Nov. 23: Sheila Tate, Linda Craig, Maxine Dement, Jenna Gardner, Joey Baker, Christopher Huff, Mrs. Jewel Harris, Sheila Newell.

Nov. 24: Sue Guyse, Selma Rushing, Sandra Phillips, Mary Ann Warren, Michael Autry, W. D. McCann, John Michael Reed, Angie Greer, Donna Rogers, Charles R. Sanders, Kate Brown, Bettie Delcomyn, Dene Mason, Graham Burns.

Nov. 25: Elma Jones, Betty Jones, Kenneth Harvey, Wendy Tennyson, Johnny M. Morrow, Mrs. Talmadge Reeves, Lucy Lee Shaw, Rose Weger, Stella Brock, Dinah Whatley.

Nov. 26: Johnny Freeman, Susie Stagg, Dr. Mart McMullan, Sandra K. Howard, Johnny Eure, Shirley Goodwin, Debbie Luke, Norman Brown, Ann M. Christopher, George Odom, Rusty Sparks, Frank Edmondson, Jr. Todrick Body, Thelma Hollingsworth, Bobby Hardin.

Nov. 27: Watts Ueltschey, Judith Gatewood, Nell Crout, Nett Madden, Gary Gordon, Roland Harris, Gail Putnam, Anne Ivey, Daphney Tadlock, Sharon Robinson Stone, Donald Harris, Gail Haralson.

Nov. 28: Dr. Ed Stuart, Fred Owen Smith, Lance Shirley, Jean Watkins, Dewayne Wedgeworth, Brian Hollingsworth, Melissa Hellen.

Happy Thanksgiving!! Hope you’ll send the column an email, sharing with us how, where and with whom you celebrated the holiday. Tell us about your recent travels. We are all so thankful for many blessings.

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee, along with her brothers and sisters-in-law John and Janice Robbins of Germantown, Tennessee, and Dr. Mike and Patty Robbins of Oxford, enjoyed a reunion in New Albany at the Union County Heritage Museum for the book signing for their friend Jim Weatherly’s MIDNIGHT TRAIN. Jim Weatherly was a Pontotoc native who played sports opposite the New Albany Robbins brothers from Little League baseball through their high school baseball, basketball and football years. As a teenager, Jim Weatherly had a rock and roll dance band. He played for many dances in New Albany. In college Mike Robbins and Jim Weatherly got to be on the same Ole Miss Rebel Football teams. Weatherly’s book gives account of his ride from the football fields in high school and as a college All-Southeastern Conference quarterback to enshrinement in the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York. Weatherly has written many hit songs. His biggest hit was Midnight Train To Georgia, which was made famous by Gladys Knight. After considering many titles for his book, he selected the title MIDNIGHT TRAIN. The book brings back many glowing memories of the sixties. It is fun to read as Weatherly recalls that one of his first touchdown passes for the Ole Miss Rebels was caught by none other than our own Forest High School graduate Larry Johnson who played four years for Ole Miss.

So happy to hear how Lyllian Lee McMullen continues to improve, following her recent surgery. She was home from the hospital in no time, and continues to heal. Do keep her in your thoughts during this period of recovery.

Rhett Mitchell enjoyed visiting with Forest friends last week. He returned to Biloxi for Thanksgiving with son Mitch and Jennifer Mitchell and granddaughter Peri.

A silent auction will soon be held at the Forest Public Library. Items donated must be taken to the library by Monday, November 26. Donation deliveries from the public for this event will be greatly appreciated December first through the 15th. What a great way to discover the perfect gifts for those on your Christmas list! If you have further questions please call the Library at 601-469-1481 for more information.

Celebrating birthday and Thanksgiving in the mountains of western North Carolina were Ben and Loren McKibbens, joined by Missy and Loren Jane Roper of Mountain Brook, Alabama, and Woods and Virginia McKibbens and Anne Grace of Homewood, Alabama. The group went to Grandfather Golf and Country Club for their Thanksgiving meal.

While you’re writing your Christmas list, please email your holiday news to our column address, maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!