Forest News

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee were invited to attend The UMMC Medical Alumni Awards Dinner at the Country Club of Jackson at which time Forest native Dr. Mart McMullan was inducted into the 2019 University of Mississippi Medical Alumni Hall of Fame. Other Doctors receiving this distinguished award were Dr. Peter Blake, Dr. Julius Cruse, Dr. Tate Thigpen, Dr. Richard C. Miller, and Dr. Suzanne T. Miller. Congratulations, Mart!!

Forest Rotarians enjoyed having Dr. Karen Norwood, new Superintendent of Forest Municipal School District, as their program last Wednesday. Dr. Norwood told club members about her background and her enthusiastic vision for the district in the future. Program chairman was Lee McDill.

First time visitors of Irene Martin this week were Mr. and Mrs. M. Jones and Tristan of Clifton.

Daughter Gayla Gatewood Steed of Olive Branch arrived last Sunday to be with her parents for and after the surgery, and daughter Alicia Gatewood Joyner of Tallahassee, Florida, arrived on Tuesday to help her mom at home with her recuperation. It’s special to see such dedicated daughters. No wonder Barbara is doing well!!

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of J.D. Sumrall of Laurel. J.D. was the son-in-law of Wayne and Cathy Harvey of Forest. Among those from this area attending the funeral were Irene, Steve, Karon Martin, Kathy, Jacob and Jessica Lee and Joni and Reese Tillman.

Rhett Mitchell enjoyed attending a family reunion at Lake Tiak O'Khata over the holiday weekend.

Ironically, we had just rediscovered a front page Scott County Times article from April of this year featuring Tom and Stuart Lee as the first ever Scott County Sports Hall of Fame father and son inductees, when we learned of still another award for their next generation. On Saturday of last week, Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee attended a Middle School cross country competition where their granddaughter, Claudia Ruth Maron, ran for Jackson’s St. Andrews school. In her first ever ‘run,’ Claudia Ruth came in second place in the competition against six other schools. (You probably remember reading last year of the national recognition in archery this young lady achieved.

And it wasn’t all that long ago that her mom, Elizabeth Lee Maron, was setting records in tennis at Forest High School and Mississippi College.) Congratulations Claudia Ruth on this latest accomplishment —and to all the other members of this amazing Lee family!!!

Please send your news to maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!