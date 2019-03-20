Lackey Hospital Auxiliary news

Wed, 03/20/2019 - 10:50am

The Lackey Hospital Auxiliary met Thurs., March 14. President Lorry Blackwell called the meeting to order and welcomed new member, Helen Hawkins.  Business discussion included providing magazines for the waiting rooms, decorating the bulletin board and patient gifts which are given for some holidays. Thurs., May 9 is Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.  Members will make cookies and deliver them to all the hospital staff.

The most important discussion concerned the $1,000 nursing scholarship. The group expressed appreciation to the Forest Rotary Club for their generous donation to this fund.  The scholarship is offered to a high school senior planning to become a nurse.  Applications will be available from Leola Meyer at LMWisteria@AOL.com or from Lorry Blackwell at 601-536-2029. Completed applications must be returned by May 8.

The next meeting will be Thurs., June 13. $5.00 dues will be payable at this meeting.  New members are welcomed

 

Morton News

