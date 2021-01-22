Get Well Wishes

Happy New Year to all of those who I have not wished them a Happy New Year.

Covid is taking away a lot of our loved ones, but not all that are making the transition are transitioning because of Covid 19.

Get well wishes go out to the Shepard family. Percy Shepard is in the hospital in Jackson. He has been placed on a ventilator, but he seems to be doing better. Leslie is with him today. Only one person can come in a visit during each day. Prayers are that he gets better. Remember him, his wife Dorothy Shepard and his children and grandchildren in your prayers.

Get well wishes goes out to Pastor Wesley Griffin. He is fighting Covid 19 and the church is praying for his safe return. Remember him in your prayers.

In the absence of Pastor Griffin in the pulpit, our first guest minister was Rev. Larry “Popcorn” Brewer. Last week guest minister was Rev. Randy Lewis.

Get well wishes goes out to Rev. Dr. Larry Weathers. He is also fighting Covid 19. I was informed that he has been put on a ventilator. Remember him, his wife, one of Leake County Election Commissioners Rose Weathers and the rest of his family in your prayers.

Each time you hear the news you hear something different. Last week it was announced that Peco Foods was shutting down three plants. Their location is Philadelphis, Canton and Brookeville. We are glad to see Peco Foods in Sebastopol is going strong. They are enlarging the plant and plan on offering jobs to those people who want to relocate. Sebastopol and Scott County is very glad for the plant to remain here and to be enlarged to accommodate more workers.

Sympathy to the Harrison family in the passing of Norma Jean Harrison. Graveside services were at Murray Temple Rebirth C.O.G.I.C, Hillsboro. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Cole, Weidman and McBeath family in the passing Chenell McBeath. Graveside services were at Midway M. B. Church Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Thomas family in the passing of Curtis Jerome Thomas. His graveside services were at the Masonic Cemetery in Morton. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Shepard family in the passing of Johnathan “Reco” Shepard. His graveside services were at New Hope C.O.G.I.C. Cemetery, Hillsboro. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Boyd family in the passing of Otis Charles Boyd. His graveside services were at the Masonic Cemetery in Morton. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Pinkston family in the passing of Eunice Pinkston. Her memorial service was held at Mapp Funeral Home. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Craft family in the passing of Aquareon Craft His graveside services were at the Masonic Cemetery in Morton. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the following families in the passing of Billy Wash Mitchel, Anita Triplett and J. L. Patrick.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest. Billy Frank Williams – Newton, Percy Shepard – Brandon Court, Brandon, MS.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, Cora Ealy Odom, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Vernita Whittington, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Chanelle McBeath, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Jay Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Fredia Ward Gales

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.