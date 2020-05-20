Morton News

Announcements: The second/final We Care Missions Food Distribution for the month of May will be held on Friday, May 22 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has instituted measures requiring the use of face coverings for all individuals entering a VA facility that began on May 7. Those included in this requirement are employees, patients, volunteers, trainees, contractors or visitors.

Congratulations to: Dr. Clark Measells, Chairman of the School of Music at Newman Carson University, Jefferson City, TN. During this, the 36th year of his career with the University Clark was presented the Distinguished Faculty Member Award 2021. He, also, received a similar award from William Carey University, Hattiesburg, MS a few years ago. A native of the Branch Community, graduate of Morton High School, East Central Junior College and William Carey he is married to Nenette Leatherwood Measells, native of Decatur. His mother, Katie Peagler Measells, former career educator in local school systems is floating on cloud nine at this time, as any mother would be.

Prayers and concerns for: Monte Moore, Louis Graham, Johnnie Sue Sims, Ira Donald and continued for Perry Fletcher and Kitty Colbert.

Sympathy to the families of: Gregory Green, Rev. J. O. Walker of Mendenhall (native of Morton), Mildred Elizabeth Loper, Debora Ann Richard, Mary Ruth Warren, Linda McNaughton Roberts, Eva Coleman, Coach Marino Casem (former football coach at Alcorn State University) and Dr. Olivia “Peggy” McGough Williams.

Sittin’ and thinkiin’: With loosened restrictions on some businesses and dining opportunities, there will be an increase in shopping. However, with job loss and unemployment rampant throughout the land, most citizens are flat-broke. But we need to go shopping again soon, because I’m completely out of self-respect. I’ve said things I wish I could take back and I’m not feeling too good about myself. I also want to exchange a carton of self-righteousness for an equal amount of humility. I hear that it is less expensive and wears well, and while I’m at it I’m going to check on tolerance and see if there is any available in my size. I must remember to try to match my patience with the little I have left. My neighbor is loaded with it and it looks awfully good on her. I was told the same department has a repair shop for mending integrity. Mine has become frayed around the edges from too much compromising. If I don’t get it refurbished soon, there won’t be any left.

I almost forgot the most important thing of all — compassion. If I see some, no matter what the color, size or shape, I’m going to stock up heavily regardless of the price. I have run out of it so many times and I always feel ashamed when it happens.

I don’t know why it has taken me so long to get around to shopping for these items. They don’t cost nearly as much as some of the frivolous things I bought in the past: and I’ll get a lot more satisfaction from them.

Yes, I’m going shopping today and I can leave my checkbook and credit cards at home! The things I’m looking for nave no price-tags. What a joy!