Announcements: The events/opportunities to be offered at Morton Public Library in November are available on-line only. Thank you for taking advantage of these events. For more information call 601-732-6288.

We Care Missions Food Distribution will be held at Morton United Church, 29 Church Street on Friday, November 13 from 10 a.m.-12 noon.

Veterans representing all branches of the US Armed Forces are invited to be honored with a meal courtesy of an anonymous veteran, to be held during business hours on Veteran’s Day, November 11 beginning at 11 a.m. at Sam’s Diner, Highway 80 East, Morton. Morton Homemaker Volunteers Club will, also, honor veterans by providing dessert treats.

City of Morton Board meetings are held in the board room on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 6 p.m. All citizens are invited to attend and may reserve time on the agenda for issues of interest to them.

Congratulations to: Zackery McMillan on being named a “Most Outstanding Student” for the first nine weeks at the Forest-Scott County Career Technology Center. His area of study is Industrial Technology.

To: Tay Simms on being named, once again, one of the “Top Mississippi High School Performers” on November 6. He carried 28 times for 503 yards and returned a punt 64 yards for a TD in a 64-30 win over Jefferson County. Tay, his coaches, teammates and fans will advance in the playoff game at Magee next week. He is also recognized and nominated by local TV channels as one of the three outstanding athletes in the state for the week. The winner will be announced on Wednesday.

Prayers and concern for: Kathy Warren, Linda Nichols, Bro. Buddy Bayless, Shawn Hunt (spouse of Debbie Risher Hunt), and continued concern for Landon Freeman (cousin of Harry Strohm) and Sam Latham (request of the Mel Rolands). Sympathy to the families of: Bill Jones, Floyd Lee Monk, Ulra Winford McCollum, Billy Ray chambers, Betty L. Easterling, Ann Hollingsworth, Vivian Munn, Audrey Nell Myers Stanley, Garland McNeil, Rebecca “Reba” Hatch, J. R. McMillan, Patricia Kelly Thornell Langford and Leo Hodges Belk.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: As we come together to honor our Veterans of all branches of service in the US Military on 11/11/20, it is proper to remember the sacrifice made not only by those serving but those who loved/love them. This poem shows the emotion felt during these times.

“Loving a Serviceman” …

author unknown.

Loving a serviceman is not all gay;

A careworn heart is the price you pay.

It’s mostly to have and not to hold,

Being young but feeling old.

It’s sending a letter

Stamped upside down

To a faraway place in a faraway town.

It’s being in love with

Merely your dreams,

Bring thoughts to heaven,

Where love lights its beams.

And you wish it were possible for him/her

To say, “I’m coming home, and

Home I shall stay.”

You watch for a word that he/she

Is well.

You wait for weeks, but no

Mail for a spell.

When a letter does come,

You bubble with joy

And act like a child with a

Shining new toy.

You go in to church and

kneel and pray

And really mean the things

That you say.

Love’s hating the wait,

The world and the war

Because it took the boy/girl you adore.

It’s loneliness, sadness

And ungrounded fears,

Crying until there are no more tears.

Yes, loving a serviceman

Isn’t all fun,

But it is worth the

Price when the battle is won.