Mrs. Estella Fountain celebrates 101st birthday

Thu, 03/26/2020 - 9:04am

Mrs. Estella Fountain of Lake, celebrated her 101st birthday among her family on Tuesday, March 10. Celebrating this outstanding occasion with her included her son, Paul; her daughters, Verna, Addie, Allie and Charlene. She was also joined by a son-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Each family member presented her with songs of praise, gifts of love, and expressions of adoration. The occasion ended with a birthday dinner.

On Thursday, March 12, her oldest granddaughter from St. Louis, Missouri, showered her with a dinner and a program in Meridian. The program was entitled “Redeemed.”

Her birthday celebration climaxed on Sunday, March 15 at her church with words of accolades and a dinner honoring her and all the Mt. Olive Church family members celebrating a birthday in the month of March.

