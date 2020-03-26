Mrs. Estella Fountain celebrates 101st birthday

Mrs. Estella Fountain of Lake, celebrated her 101st birthday among her family on Tuesday, March 10. Celebrating this outstanding occasion with her included her son, Paul; her daughters, Verna, Addie, Allie and Charlene. She was also joined by a son-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Each family member presented her with songs of praise, gifts of love, and expressions of adoration. The occasion ended with a birthday dinner.

On Thursday, March 12, her oldest granddaughter from St. Louis, Missouri, showered her with a dinner and a program in Meridian. The program was entitled “Redeemed.”

Her birthday celebration climaxed on Sunday, March 15 at her church with words of accolades and a dinner honoring her and all the Mt. Olive Church family members celebrating a birthday in the month of March.