Our prayers are with the family of Dr. Eugene Elmore Sargent who transitioned December 30th in Memphis, TN. Dr. Sargent, an instructor at E. T. Hawkins High School from 1963-1965, was the second of three members of the Sargent family (Mary and Rose) from Lucedale to teach at Hawkins. Our prayers are with his family, especially his wife, Lois, children, Eric (Felicia), and Nedra (Timothy) Coleman, grandchildren, and siblings, Rose, Jeanette, Joseph (Jayne) and Hugh (Rose). Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 9th at Brown M. B. Church in Southaven. His services will be live screened at brownbaptist.org/funeral. Please keep his family in your prayers.

We join with others in paying tribute to a former county official, Ralph Brown, Sr., who transitioned December 30th after having retired as Scott County Circuit Clerk in 1992. A member of Homewood Methodist Church, Mr. Brown was first elected Circuit Clerk in November, 1975. Graveside Services were held Saturday, January 2nd at P. H. Brown Cemetery. Homewood Methodist Church Pastor Brother Milton Koon described Mr. Brown as a “Southern Christian Gentleman” who loved people and was always willing to help others. He also enjoyed his role as a peacemaker. Our prayers are with his family, especially his children, Deborah (David) Ratcliff, Ralph, Jr. (Betsy), and Norman (Tina), and grandchildren. Ott & Lee was entrusted with arrangements. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Norma Jean Pace Harrison who transitioned December 26th. She was a 1970 graduate of North Scott High School and worked diligently for over 30 years with Lady Forest Farms. Mrs. Harrison was a faithful member of Hands of God Worship Center. Grave side service was held January 2nd at Murray Temple Rebirth COGIC cemetery where Bishop Andrew George officiated. Others participating in the service were Anna Patrick, Charlotte Pace, Pamela Pace, and Deacon Charlie Ray Pace. Please keep her family in your prayers, especially her children, Howard Jerome (Jennifer) Pace and Willie Ruth McDonald, and grandchildren. Final arrangements were entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Our sympathy to the family of Mr. Johnathan “Rico” Shepard. Johnathan was killed in a car crash in the Midway Community Friday, January 1st. His mother, Chenette Shepard, advised that arrangements are incomplete. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Jeffrey Hunter who transitioned Christmas. Graveside Service was Wednesday, December 30th at Lovelady Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Evans Memorial Funeral Home.

Our apologies to the family of the late Mrs. Judith Douglas for sharing incorrect information. Mrs. Douglas was the wife of Forest native, Calvin Douglas. Memorial arrangements were held January 4th in Indianapolis. We regret any inconvenience caused by this error.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are experiencing health challenges, namely, LeKendra (Rudi) Burks, Cora Odom, Fannie Bradford, Albert and Lucy Moore, Robert and Mae Jane Kimble, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Liz Edmonson, Ernestine Reed, Leslie “Shay” Miner (granddaughter of the late Mrs. Addie Russell), Marquita Patrick (who has returned home from St. Dominic Hospital), and John Lee Evans.

Congratulations to Post Office Window Clerk Steve Watkins on his December 31st retirement from the U. S. Postal Service. Mr. Watkins was a Postal Service employee for 30 years and spent 20 of those years providing services at the Forest Post Office. Kudos for his service!!

A special Birthday Greeting to Mrs. Jean Palmer who will celebrate her day Friday, January 8th. We are sure her friend, Emma, will help with the celebration.

During the first Sunday in January 2021, Father Roberto and St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated the Feast of the Epiphany of the Lord. The story of the Magi from the East should set us thinking about whether our hearts are all embracing. The route of the Magi is a symbol of our path to Christ. We should lift our eyes to the sky and follow the star which is the symbol of our path to Christ. The Magi lost sight of the star which is similar to our faith crisis; and they kept going until they found the baby Jesus and were filled with joy when the star re-appeared. In closing, he encouraged all to wear masks, and to take the vaccine as he has already done. We were saddened to learn that Father Roberto has been assigned to the Los Angeles California Archdiocese and the Our Lady of Victory Parish in Compton.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church Pastor Shirley Wilder requests prayers for her family especially her husband, Jerry Wilder, Sr., and her sister Andrea Jobe. The Lynch Chapel U. M. Church service was pre-recorded and the message reflection was “In Times Like These, Trust God for He Has Brought Us a Mighty Long Way.” Her scripture reference was 2 Timothy 3:1-6. Please keep her family in your prayers.

Little Rock M. B. Church Pastor Rev. Sheldon Thomas opened service by expressing appreciation to be able to celebrate a new year. His message, “Trading In Your Old Net” related to scripture Luke 5:1 and Romans 5:1-5. During his sermon, he referenced: This is a new year but the same virus; During this year, we must change – we cannot put new wine in old wine skins; Our lives should be a light and Christ should be reflected in us; Worry is interest paid on trouble before it is due; We tend to clean old nets instead of trading them in; Prayer is from pillow to pillow and talking to God all day every day; and Open the flood gates and let it rain an outpouring of God’s blessing. He ended with praises to God and prayers for all.

Happy birthday to babies born between January 16 through 21, namely, Sid Salter and Samuel Barnes (16), Rickey Hoye (17), Parris Ringo, Nicholas Harrison and Elmer Lowery (18), Meko Boyd, Bryan Shepherd, Martin Brown, and Irene Ward Lyles (19), and Kirsten Boyd, Lynn Whitfield and Mike May (21).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #600: Mr. Albany Crudup, Sr. was a taxi driver and the first truant officer in the Forest area. He volunteered his services as school attendance officer. He was the husband of the late Mrs. Ruby Crudup. Mrs. Charity Jones Robinson started the new year with the correct response.

Quiz Teaser #601: Who served, for more than 10 years, as volunteer and head driver for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Walk sponsored by Legacy and Slaughter Library?