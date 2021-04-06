Change

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Aldermen meet the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. Citizens who are interested are welcome to attend.

Spring Revival for Pleasant Hill M.B. Church has been canceled until further notice.

Morton Day In Park is schedule for May 1, 2021.

Up Coming Events: April 24, 2021 has been scheduled for Keep Morton Beautiful clean up day. Keep Mississippi Beautiful has given Keep Morton Beautiful a white 6x12 trailer, that will be used that day for the trash.

A Wildflower Trail. Keep Mississippi Beautiful approached Keep Morton Beautiful about a Wild flower Trail of Morton. To be planted across from Fisher’s Corner, this will improve the entry way into Morton. For more information contact Lisa Alford, Donavon Alford, or Billy Meeks.

Happy Birthday To: Nikita Chambers, Barbara Earby, Ralph Deering, Naomi McClendon, Anita Davis, Jaleel Harrington, Oneida Laster, Comadell Williams, Jackie McDougle ,and Lucy Crudup.

Prayers And Concern: For Laverne Davis and Tabitha Medders. To family and friends who continue to face health challenges.

Sympathy, to the Richy Family in the passing of Velvet Richy. (Las Vegas Nevada) Aunt of Jimmie Lewis. Sympathy, to the Coleman family in the passing of Roderick Coleman father of Shamario Coleman. Shamario is the son of Niktia Chambers.

On April 4, 2021 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle scripture reference Luke 22:14-22 RSV with the subject A Call to Remembrance.

Food For Thought: The one constant thing in our life is change. Change is everywhere in our environment, in our emotions, in our beliefs, and in the way we think. In spite of the concept that change is constant, there is nevertheless a strong tendency to resist it. Why? Because it presents an unknown factor in our lives. To participate in change is to grow.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.