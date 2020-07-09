Dear July:

I don’t want any trouble from you, just come in, sit down, don’t touch anything and keep your mouth shut!

It is so unreal that we have got one half of 2020 behind us! In one way, it seems an eternity since it started, and the “Stay at Home” order took so long to be over!! We probably will never get back to where we were before the Pandemic hit. It’s only by the grace of God that it hasn’t been any more horrific. March and April seem to be a figment of my imagination. Had I not been sitting at my sewing machine, making masks, it would have been harder to endure! I certainly have gotten a lot of house cleaning done, straightening up and discarding done. But, that gets to be a monotonous job!

I was hoping our Governor, Tate Reeves, would issue an order for statewide wearing of masks! I know this is not popular with many, but to me it seems the numbers weren’t so high when it was in effect. I don’t like wearing them in one respect, because I like to recognize people when I am out in the public. I feel much safer wearing them. I certainly pay much more attention to people’s eyes than ever before. “A mask is not a political statement it’s an I.Q. Test!”

Our nation’s First Lady has received quite a lot of criticism about how her dress looked, when she accompanied her husband for his speech Mt. Rushmore. The story behind it is. —“The First Lady's unique dress was created by a collaboration between the Alexander McQueen’s team and St. Martin’s students who drew sketches during a Life Drawing class led by fashion illustrator, Julie Verhoeven. She has a history communicating with us through her clothes. McQueen died, via suicide, by hanging, and was a victim of child sexual abuse.” Some remarks said it looked like her husband, Donald Trump, took his pen and marked on it! I feel so sorry for her as everything she does gets picked to pieces by the media. Give her a break! She is a talented and beautiful First Lady!

“A surprise was found in Jefferson Davis’ statue, being removed in Kentucky. “ Workers removing the statue, from the State Capitol in Frankfort, discovered unexpected artifacts hidden inside the base. A bottle of Glenmore Kentucky straight Bourbon, and a copy of the ‘State Journal’ newspaper from 10-20-1936, the day the statue was erected. Kentucky Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted Friday to remove the statue. Davis was a one time senator, was President of the Confederate States, he was later indicted for treason, but he never went to Trial.” He died in 1889.

The destroying of Statues is sad. As an example, in Madison, Wisconsin, this past week a Statue of an immigrant, who died fighting for the Union to end slavery, was defaced and toppled. A Turning Angel Statue in Natchez, that overlooked five children’s graves, who were killed as a result of an explosion in the the Natchez Drug Co. was toppled. The youngest was 12 years old. It had been there since 1908 and was cut down off it’s pedestal. We can remove flags and statues all day, but until we figure how to remove the hate in people’s hearts, nothing will change!

How to tell if you’re an adult: you gain 30 pounds overnight; you’d rather sleep than go out; Everything hurts; comfort comes before style; everything feels like a chore, college students and doctors look like they are 12 years old and You’re always annoyed!

Anger, regrets, doubts, mistrust and shame — too often we carry around those things from our past that hurt us the most. Don’t let past pain rob your present happiness. You had to live through it in the past, and that cannot change, but if the only place it lives today is in your mind — then forgive, let it go and be free!

Joke of the week: A bear, a lion and a chicken meet. The bear says, “If I roar, in the forest, the entire forest is shivering with fear.” The lion says, “If I roar in the dessert everyone is afraid of me.” The chicken says, “big deal, I only have to cough and the entire planet hits the floor!”

I was very surprised to hear this! Some teenagers had a Covid#19 Party. They agreed to invite, one of their group that had the virus, to come to this party. They all put money in a pot to give to the first one that had the virus. That person would win the money! Is that not the most stupid thing they could possibly do?

Young people complaining during quarantine clearly never had to sit in the house, shelling peas watching only one television set, without a remote, and staying cool with a box fan!

“An estimated 15,000 people lined the streets of greater San Diego, Ca. Asking God for healing in our Nation and a spiritual awakening on 6-20-20.” My feeling is, a national movement needs to follow suit to do the same. We live in a world that Satan doesn’t even have to hide anymore and the world doesn’t see him!

Does anyone know when those black eyed peas we ate for good luck, on New Year’s Eve, are supposed to kick in?

Shopping tip: Save paper towel cardboard roll, when towels are used up. Cut a slit in them and put it over shopping cart hand bar, then throw away when done loading items purchased.

When you’re stressed, you eat ice cream, cake, chocolate and other sweets, why? Because stressed spelled backwards is desserts!

Have a God blessed week and be safe!