Coin Shortage!

Many news outlets reported in June that across the country coins were hard to find. “Coins have been scarce as virus lockdowns keep people from emptying their coin jars in exchange for paper bills.” The New York Times reported “The latest Pandemic shortage of coins is the new ‘Toilet Paper’ dilemma.”

If you have heard that this coin shortage is the beginning of our currency when a “card” will replace paper money, this might set the record straight. “The Covid#19 virus outbreak has created a nationwide shortage of coins.” Cary Wheatley, VP of Independent Bankers of America (ICBA), a trade group of small banks views the issue as a Circulation problem rather than a shortage.

“The problem with coins is a two-pronged one. The US Mint significantly reduced the production after implementing safety measures to protect it’s employees. Also, because of the virus many people switched to cards to avoid handling money. Meanwhile it forced some businesses, that would normally help keep coins moving to close.”

“The US Mint returned to full production in mid June and expects to produce 19.8 Billion coins by the end of 2020. This year it will produce 7.4 Billion more than 2019. They suggest that consumers should consider cashing in their coins at a bank. If they are saving their coins for a ‘rainy day’ there is no better ‘rainy day’ than right now.” (I have heard a couple people say that they probably have over $500 in coins and would cash them in if banks had a machine, like many Walmart stores have, only not charge that 15% fee!)

To all the people that refuse to wear a mask because it’s uncomfortable, I would like to ask them to reconsider for us older people and people with medical issues. Many think this Virus isn’t real. Wait till you get a family member with it and hear their story, you will change your mind very quickly. You will be able to hear my daughter, Janet Culpepper’s, story very soon on a segment of WLBT news. It’s very real to her, her family and to me! One life saved will be worth a little inconvenience!

Chuck Woollery, former host of the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ said, “Coronavirus is a hoax — it’s not real.” Later he tweeted, “My son has been diagnosed with Covid#19, adding that he feels for those suffering and especially for those that have lost loved ones to this Covid#19 virus!”

If you have heard that wearing a face mask causes ‘carbon dioxide poison’ this may set your mind at rest! Paul Pottinger, MD Director of Infectious Diseases and Topical Medicine Clinic at the University of Washington Medical Center Professor of Medicine says, “The size of oxygen molecules you breathe in and the carbon monoxide you breathe out are ‘substantially smaller’ than these masks are designed to trap. It is not a health risk. So masks, whether you make them or buy them, ‘Are certainly safe from a respiratory or gas exchange perspective.”

Common sense is like deodorant, the people that need it most, never use it!

Looking back to JFK and Eisenhower — “When Democrats and Republicans we’re running our Country, we didn’t hate each other. We didn’t vote for parties, we voted for ideas that came from both parties that made this a better country. We didn’t label ideas or parties as racist, sexist or un-American. We did what we thought was best for ‘we the people’ and accepted the winner as a United Country.”

“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms it will be because we destroyed ourselves!”

Oh boy! “We had 6 friends that went together to be tested for Covid#19. They checked in, gave their personal information and were told it would be a two hour wait time. They left without getting tested. OK, 4 days later they got notices that they all tested positive, remember they never took the test!” Update: in Tuscaloosa a load of Covid test kits were found to test positive before they were ever used. The Health Dept., Fire Dept. and local CDC came examined all the kits. They found Positive results in all unused kits!”

Make sure you test Positive for Faith! Keep your distance from doubt, and isolate yourself from fear. Trust God through it all.

According to the “younger generation” my parents were apparently abusive to us when we were children. We were scared and in trouble. They made us do household jobs, go to church, go to school, gave us a curfew and whooped our bottoms when we did wrong. They made us go get a switch that they used on us. They put food on the table and we were expected to eat it. They put clothes on our backs and we were expected to wear them. They suggested that we get a job and work for things we wanted. They insisted that we do our best in school, at our job and to take pride in our work. We grew up with morals, good work ethic, respect for the law and our elders. I thank God for Mama and Daddy! (This reminds me of my first job. I worked at the Walker Chain store in Forest on Saturdays. I worked 8 hours and my total pay was $3.60 for a day. My Daddy had to drive about 20 miles round trip to carry me to work. I learned a valuable lesson from Mr. Boyles that you never stopped while under his eye!

Friends are like underpants: Some crawl up your behind; Some snap under pressure; Some don’t have the strength to hold you up; Some get a little twisted; Some are your favorite; Some are cheap and just get bent out of shape; Some actually do cover your behind when you need them to and Some you outgrow.

Today’s joke. This older couple went out to eat. The husband ordered one hamburger. When it came to their table he cut it half into, gave one half to his wife and kept the other half for himself. He started eating his and the wife just sat there not touching hers. A guy sitting next table to them noticed what was happening and walked over and asked the woman if he could buy her a burger, she said no. He repeated the question and she declined again. He said, why are you not eating? She replied “I’m waiting for his teeth!”

I finally broke out and went back to church after five months of staying home. It was arranged under guidelines of social distancing and I felt very secure. Certainly missed the hugs and talking to friends, but felt so much better. It put life more in perspective with a purpose. God is good, all the time!

Have a God blessed week!