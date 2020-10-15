Today is your day to “cheer” up!

If you are feeling “down in the dumps,” today is your day to start being happy and blessed! Look at all the blessings we receive such as waking up in the morning, Escaping the virus — or recovering from it, dodging the recent storm, having family and friends, television’s that have a channel changer and mute button, just to name a few blessings. Depression is easy to slip into and we must look on the bright side and enjoy life! The less you respond to negativity, the more perfect your life will be!

Would you blindfold yourself and let someone feed you, NO! Then stop letting The Media do it to you! I’ll never deny the fact that Covid is real, but so is Hell and most people do not fear it.

A quote from Pope Francis. —“Rivers do not drink their own water; trees do not eat their own fruit; the sun does not shine on itself and flowers do not spread their fragrances themselves. Living for others is the rule of nature. We are born to help each other, no matter how difficult it is. Life is good when we are happy, but much better when other’s are happy because of you.”

I watched a video recently of an almost unbelievable “Biggest truck” in the world. This was in Alberta, Canada. It was two huge trucks pulling a trailer that was a football field long with another big truck hitched on to it. It was hauling a huge Petro Chemical Chamber that is used in refinery for the oil and gas industry. They said it was cheaper to assemble and haul rather than assemble at job site. Traffic was on the side of roads giving it the right of way. (This is probably on “Your Tube.”)

EBCNews: This month the WOM is asking for help in collecting “new, or gently used shoes” to donate to the schools. Tennis shoes or shoes for colder weather are best. All sizes are needed. Sizes should start with children’s sizes 12 or 13 and go through adult sizes. (Velcro closures for the smaller sizes)

October 22 at 7 PM we will be hosting a “Virtual Banquet” for the Center of Hope. Please join us for an online look behind the scenes of the work going on at Center of Hope. Find ways that you can partner with us. We would love for you to attend via Facebook or a link sent to your Email. Contact us at 469-1230 or Center.of.hope@foresthopeprc.org For more information.

Bridal Tea given in honor or Sharley Hardin and Champ Chaney, Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM in Family Life Center. The couple is registered at Amazon and Walmart. There will be a giving tree for monetary gifts and gift cards. (This will be a come and go event helping us meet current CDC guidelines. Please wear your masks.)

PRAYER NEEDS: Dylan and Dawson Hankins, Kendall Haralson, Jack Mayatt, Jake Nester and Jim Jeffries. Sincere sympathy to the families of Peggy Warren Rawson, Buddy Lambert and Bobbie Woodfin in the loss of their loved ones.

In these coming days before the presidential election, don’t let the Elephants and Donkeys make you forget that you belong to the Lamb!

“A large ‘Hollywood’ like sign with letters that spelled out ‘TRUMP’ appeared Tuesday, on a highway near Getty, California. It has since been taken down! According to the Ca. Highway Patrol’s Incident Log, a call came in about 6:41 A.M. that referred to the sign as a ‘Traffic Hazard.’ The reporting party also expressed a concern, because the sign was in an area of dry brush, it could start a fire!” (The Daily Caller News)

Mom in action: “ I had to take my son’s phone away from him, which is the worse thing to do to a child.” He said, “Take my leg instead!”

“Due to Covid, we are asking Rioters to work at home and destroy their own stuff!”

Don’t give up too soon! If this is your thoughts, remember — it took Joshua (7) days, instead of (6) for Jericho to come falling down. In Jesus name, press on.

Jane Fonda is at it again! According to Franklin Graham, this was her statement while campaigning for Joe Biden. “I just think Covid #19 is God’s gift to the Left.” Has she not considered the 200,000 Americans who have died during this Pandemic?

Red Spider Lilies only grow once a year, they’re one sign of cooler fall weather, but that’s not all there is to the annual beauties! They are a symbol of reincarnation. They are also know as the flower of the after life and often found around graveyards. Legend has it that the secret of these flowers bring back beautiful memories of loved ones who have passed on. For me, it is a reminder of my husband’s parents!

My prayer for the week — “Lord, will you Revive us again, that Your people may rejoice in you? Show us Your Mercy and grant us Your Salvation.” (Psalms 85: 6-7).