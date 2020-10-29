Time changes Sunday night

Get ready to “FALL BACK”. Time change on 11/2 at 12:00 AM. Of course, most of us change it on Sunday night for convenience sake!

Anyone else feel like Halloween is unnecessary this year? I’ve been wearing a mask and eating candy for seven months now. I don’t think I need a day devoted to it anymore!

Before you vote, you might need to read this letter: “If you can’t keep me, Momma, it’s alright, I’ll understand — But let someone else reach out and take my tiny hand. So many childless couples would be happy, as they could be, to adopt and love a little one like me. Remember, when you were as small and frail as I, Your Mother didn’t make a choice to have her baby die. You had your choice to live so, please let me have my chance too, I can’t escape, I can’t cry, my life depends on you! Signed — Your Unborn Child.”

Did you know that a Baby in gestation. Heartbeat starts at 16 days; brain activity can be detected in five weeks; fingernails in nine weeks; feet are perfectly formed in 10 weeks; baby can smile in 12 weeks.

“Doctor’s suggested abortion of a baby described as a Monster and Malformed girl and 20 years later Anna Vale was crowned Miss Italy.” (elizabethjohnson)

“When two undercover investigators secretly taped Planned Parenthood admitting selling baby parts. (A Felony). California’s Attorney General prosecuted the investigators not Planned Parenthood! That Attorney General was Kamala Harris!

If Planned Parenthood was killing puppies, instead of babies America would have shut them down by now!

Vote as though a new born baby’s life depends on it! “Lord, we need you! Please sweep through this Nation and heal this land. Restore our strength, renew our minds and cast out anything that is not of you. In Christ name, I pray!

An old lady went to her bank to draw out $10. The teller advised she would have to draw out at least $100. or she can use the ATM. The teller was getting anxious as her line of customers was getting long. She handed the old lady the card with the bank rules printed on it. The old lady handed it back and said; please help me withdraw all my money out of the bank. The teller was amazed to see her balance was $300,000 and told her the bank did not have that much cash. She would have to make an appointment to come back to the bank the next day. The old lady said, please let me have $3,000. The teller then handed it very respectfully and friendly to her. The old lady put $10 in her purse and asked the teller to deposit $2,990 back in her account. Don’t be difficult with old people, they have spent a lifetime learning their skills!

EBC News: Bridal Tea given in honor of Sharley Hardin and Champ Chaney. Sunday, November 1st. This is a Come and Go event. Please honor current CDC guidelines for meetings and please wear your masks; WMO one more week left of “Shoe Collection” of new or gentle used shoes to donate to schools. Tennis shoes or shoes for cold weather is best. Sizes should start with children’s sizes 12 or 13 and go up all the way through adult sizes. (Velcro closures for smaller sizes); Operation Christmas Child 2020 boxes are available in the meeting room.

“I wish a ‘Bright Star’ would appear in the East over Washington, D,C. We could use a few ‘Wise Men’ up there!”

Dad to kid: “What’s the magic word to get what you want? Kid: Grandma!

“A biker goes into a hairdresser’s shop. The hairdresser stares at his greasy hair in disbelief for awhile and then asks, “Did you come in for a hair cut or oil change?“

“An elderly man was on the operating table, about to be operated on by his son, a famous surgeon. Just before they put him under, he ask to speak to his son. “Don’t be nervous, boy, just do your best, but remember if it doesn’t go well, if something happens to me your mother is going to come and live with you and your family!”

“Give a man a fish and you will feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and he’s gonna spend a fortune on gear, that he’ll be using only twice a year.”

“A meat lover’s mask.” Hormel is giving away bacon scented face coverings. On their website, their message is: Don’t just eat bacon, inhale it! These masks are imprinted with images of bacon. They have the ‘Latest bacon smelling technology.’ The company is looking for new and exciting-ways to enjoy Black Label Bacon! These masks are not available for purchase. You must go on their website, breathablebacon.com, by October 28th and entries will be randomly selected on November 11th. For each entry, it will donate one meal to the National Food Bank Network and Feeding Program. (Time will almost be out when you are reading this!)

One day you are going to hug your last hug, kiss your last kiss and hear someone’s voice for the last time, but you never know when the last time will be, so live everyday as if it were the last time you will be with the person you love!

Have a blessed week.