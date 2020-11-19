Face Mask Prayer

Creator God, as I go out into the world, help me to see the sacramental nature of wearing this cloth. Let it be a tangible and viable way of living love for my neighbors, as I love myself. Christ Jesus, since my lips will be covered, uncover my heart, that people would see my smile in the crinkles around my eyes. Since my voice may be muffled, help me speak clearly, not only with my words, but with my actions. Holy Spirit as the elastic touches my ears, remind me to listen carefully and caring to all those I meet. May this simple piece of cloth be a shield and banner and may each breath that it holds, be filled with Your love. In Your name and in that love, I pray. Amen. (Rev. Richard Bott, Moderator of Presbyterian Church of Canada). I will try and remember this every time I have on a mask!

There isn’t a Mask big enough to protect us from everything that is going on in the world today. We need to suit up with the Armor of God!

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we can survive without concerts, sports, parties and conferences, but we sure can’t survive without our farmers! The best quote I have seen is, “this is not the year to get everything you want. This is the year to appreciate everything you have!” I miss the America that we grew up in!

“A group of residents recently held a protest, outside of their nursing home, over Covid restrictions preventing them from seeing their families. (Fox News). Fairacres Manor put out this statement. “We allow visitors five days a week, following Covid Guidelines.” Staff and residents sent letters to Colorado Dept. of Health earlier this year in hopes of loosening these restrictions. (According to the Greenlee Tribune) “We want to see our families. We miss the hugs! One resident held a sign that read. “I’d rather die of Covid than loneliness.”

Since we just had 11/11/20 to honor our Veterans, this story is too good to pass up. “The Fallen 9,000 soldiers we must always remember” — A large percent of our people don’t know about the Battle at Normandy (It has been removed from the text books). A few weeks ago, British Artist Jamie went to Normandy Beach and was accompanied by volunteers, took rakes and stencils to etch 9,000 silhouettes representing fallen people in the sand. The original team consisted of 60 volunteers, but as word spread, nearly 500 residents arrived to help with the temporary installation that lasted only a few hours before being washed away by the tide. This was done to Commemorate Peace Day, September 25, 2013. Nine thousand American males died who never went home, We must always remember. This Did Not make News in the U.S,A. And was taken from a overseas friend of Kathy Caden.” A picture accompanied this write up and tears rushed in my eyes when I saw it!

With all the election news, I believe that if a group of drive thru employees at Chic-fil-A had run this election, we would already know the winner. I love going to this place because the food is always fresh and tasty and the service is fantastic. Three lines to drive thru and in less than seven minutes I am out on my merry way. They have left off “it’s my pleasure” when they hand you your order as the line is moving too fast for that.

Two men in a jungle — one has a gun on his back, other has a big rock. The man with the rock ask the man with the gun, “ Why do you have a gun on your back!” He replies, “When a wild animal comes, I can defend myself. What about you, why the rock?” The man with the rock says, “when a wild animal comes, I can throw the rock and run much faster!”

A man goes to his Doctor and says, “Please help me Doc, I think my eyesight is really worsening. The Dr. ask the man to “look outside and tell me what you see?” The man says. “I see the sun.” The Dr. turns to him and says, “How much further do you want to see?”

This week I appreciate how the town of Forest looks! It is well kept up and businesses are expanding. A new business across from the Court House, east side, will be opening soon and activity downtown is looking good. I was in Newton recently and with the closing of Lay Z Boy and downtown places vacant, it is quite different. My parents lived in Newton when I was in first grade and quite a few relatives made their home there, so it has special memories to me. It was always a good thing to go there on Saturdays and see people walking and shopping. Big stores sure change our county towns and family businesses!

If you want to really frighten the New Generation, put them in a room with a rotary phone, an Analog Watch, a T.V, without a remote and then directions in cursive writing!

“The average of the world’s greatest civilizations, from beginning to end, is about 200 years. During these 200 years the nation’s always go through the following sequences: from Bondage to Spiritual Faith; from Spiritual to Great Courage; From Great Courage to Liberty; From Liberty to Great Abundance; From Great Abundance to Complacency; From Complacency to Apathy; From Apathy to Dependence and from Dependency back into Bondage.”

Lord, This looks like a Dead End, but so did the Red Sea! This looks too big to conquer, but so did Goliath! This looks like it’s over, like insurmountable odds and like the end of the story. But so did the Cross! Dear God, I am laying it Your feet and reminding my heart!

Cheer up and spread the cheer! Have a blessed and stay safe!