COVID gettign too close for comfort!

I thought this past spring that the virus could not get any worse. WRONG! It looks like we all may be singing Elvis Presley’s “I’ll Have A Blue Christmas”. (Without you)! Something we cannot see has shut the world down — and it’s gonna take someone that we cannot see to fix it!

It is great to see our downtown growing! This Friday, 12/11, will be the Grand Opening of Harry B’s Fine Clothing Store. It is located in the former Burns Clothing building. They stock many of the same brands that the Burns store carried plus Beckham Jewelers, Western Wear and Boots, stunning gift items, special discounts on some clothing and more. The first 30 customers will receive a “Chocolate Bomb.”

Ms. Care Center of Morton posted: “TIS THE SEASON FOR UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATERS AND PAJAMAS! Our festivities will be underway soon. We urge families to bring their residents an ugly sweater for December 10th and Christmas pajamas for December 22nd. We will be having a ‘Holly Jolly’ good time during these activities! We are so thankful for families that help make these days a success!”

New to Lackey Memorial Hospital — Posted this week, “S.E. Lackey Memorial Hospital announced that J. Benjamin Gatewood, MD., FACP Internal Medicine/Hematology/Medical Oncology/Medical Director/ Lackey Memorial Hospital Infusion Center has joined the staff in Forest. Welcome home to Dr. Gatewood and his wife Brandi Denton Gatewood!

Since I am picking up and keeping my great grandson, Catcher Roberts, from Kindergarten, I can relate to the following. GRANDMA DOES’NT CARE — I got some jam on her new couch, but grandma doesn’t care! I lost my toothbrush, dropped a glass, my new jeans has a tear. I tipped the cat’s dish on the floor, my feet are always bare, the way I look is a disgrace, but grandma doesn’t care. She’s very busy, then she sees the tangles in my hair. She gets a brush and I make a fuss, but grandma doesn’t care. When I am grown and on my own, when visits become rare, I won’t forget the love I’d get when grandma don’t care. (not quite that lenient, but close!). “I wouldn’t change my grandchildren for the world, but wish I could change the world for my grandchildren!”

New Scam! If you get notified your Amazon order can’t be shipped. It will direct you to a link that looks like the real Amazon page. You have to put your personal information in — name address, credit card number, to complete your order. THIS IS A SCAM! Contact Amazon!

Companies are beginning to make plants taste like meat. — cows have been doing that FOREVER!

ST. JUDE IDENTIFIES POTENTIAL COVID-19 TREATMENT STRATEGY: “ A study by St. Jude immunologists, just published in the journal “Cell,” shows that drugs currently used to tread Colitis, Crohn’s disease and other inflammatory diseases may also work against Covid 19, Sepsis and other inflammatory diseases.”

Congressman, Michael Guest. — “For months 138 billion dollar for Small Businesses has been sitting dormant, as Legislation to open these funds has been blocked. This money is available and needed by businesses, so help Republicans tell our colleagues, across the aisle, to stop blocking money from hard working Americans.”

Do not carry your mistakes with you. Instead place them under your feet and use them as stepping stones!

For English lovers, What’s the difference between “completed” and “finished”? No dictionary has been able to defuse the difference. But, in a Linguistic Conference in England, Sun Sherman, an American Indian, was the clever winner. His response: “When you marry the right woman, you are ‘complete.’ If you marry the wrong woman, you are ‘finished.’ And, when the right woman catches you with the wrong woman, you are ‘completely finished!’” His answer received a standing ovation!

Our prayers should be for all the people diagnosed and suffering with Covid and for those who have lost loved ones to this virus. Also, all the medical personnel that are working to help with this pandemic. They have to literally be “worn out” both physically and mentally! I hope and pray that a vaccine will be safe,for all that can take it, and our world can return to some normalcy.

Lord, I know that so many people I care about, feel like their lives are hanging by a thread. I pray You’d show yourself to them today. You always come through. You are our Provider, Healer, Savior and Friend. I’m praying they will cling to you and you alone for security, love and every good thing!