Christmas 2020 very different!

“It’s only a few days before Christmas, and all around town, people wearing masks that cover their frown. The frown had begun way back in the spring, when a global pandemic changed everything. They called it Corona, but like beer, it didn’t bring good times, it didn’t bring cheer — contagious and deadly, the virus has spread fast, like a wildfire that starts when fueled by gas. Airplanes were grounded, travel was banned. Borders were closed across sea and land. As the world entered lockdown to flatten the curve, the economy halted and folks lost their verve. From March to July we rode the first wave, people stayed home and tried to behave. When summer emerged the lockdown was lifted, but away from caution many folks drifted.

“Now it’s December and cases are spiking, wave two has arrived much to our disliking. Frontline workers, doctors and nurses try to save people from riding in hearses. It’s true that this year has had sadness a plenty. We’ll never forget the year 2020! And just around the corner, the holiday season, but why be merry, is there one reason?

“To decorate the house and put up a tree, no one will see it, no one but me. But, outside my window the snow falls, I think to myself let’s deck the walls. So, I gather the ribbon, the garland and bows. As I play carols my happiness grows. Christmas is not canceled and neither is hope. If we lean on each other, I know we can cope. Merry Christmas to all and Happy New Year.” (Author unknown)

Words from a front line nurse: “For those of you who think Covid is nothing to be afraid of, I beg you to open your eyes and educate yourself. You should be scared of COVID! It effects people of all ages and all backgrounds in ways you can’t even imagine. It can take a completely healthy person to the sickest they have ever been. It hits so fast you wouldn’t ever believe it as it takes over your whole body.

“For those of you that think wearing a mask is a violation of your rights. Grow up! Masks work and are more comfortable than a tube down your throat breathing for you! When you complain about ‘wearing a mask’ the rest of us hear how you value your comfort over someone’s life!”

Let’s pray that this Christmas season, love replaces hate, faith replaces fear and people remember the bond we share!

When we were kids, we hunted for Easter Eggs. Now that we are older, we just hunt for our keys, our glasses and the checkbook!

Purdue University students were discussing Democrats vs. Republicans qualifications to be President of the United States of America. “The candidate must be at least 35 years of age and a Natural Born Citizen of the United States of America. However, one girl in the class, started in on how unfair that you must be a Natural Born Citizen. In short, her opinion, this was unfair and prevents many capable individuals from becoming president.” The class was taking it in and letting her rant and jaws dropped when she wrapped her argument up by stating, “What makes a Natural Born Citizen any more qualified to lead this country than one born by C Section?” Yep, these are the same 18 year olds that are now voting in the elections! They walk among us and raise children like themselves. And eventually become members of Congress!

Congratulations to Maggie Wade, of WLBT, for her virtual graduation from Mississippi College! She was on campus for an interview, but little did she know that a decade long dream was about to become a reality. She commented, “I can’t put into words how happy, how thankful and beyond blessed I am! My Dad always said “Never leave anything unfinished and now I can say ‘Daddy, it’s done’!”

Have you made your ‘Christmas wish list’? I have. All I want for Christmas is to be left off the “Car Warranty” call list!!

President Trump attended the U.S. Army - Navy football game at the West Point Military Academy, in New York, Saturday. The announcer said, “Ladies and Gentlemen, the 45th President of the United States of America”. The audience of about 9,000, at Michae Field erupted in cheer, giving the President a standing ovation! President Trump stopped in the Army end zone and waved as the crowd chanted USA, USA, USA!

Prayer list: Chasity Bruce, Patricia Warren Butler, Kaylee Money, MaryAnn Chaney, Doug Elkins, Rick Emmons (This is not my nephew, Rickey Emmons of Brandon). This is my nephew who lives in Idaho, son of my brother James and Barbara Emmons of California.

Sincere sympathy to the families of Terry Russel, Alfonso Beltham, Janie Barton, William Hannah, Edward Evans and Patricia Tadlock in the loss of their loved ones.

EBC news: I hear that Sunday’s Children’s Christmas program was outstanding. (I am staying home for safety’s sake). Services are being held at 11 AM only for a couple of weeks.

Does anybody remember when a holiday was just a holiday and everything was closed and Sunday was for worship and family? My first encounter, with Sunday being just another day in the week, was on my first trip to California. I was probably 10 years old and driving by with everything being open and crowded, it was a real shock! Now look at us, we’ve become just like every other town and State, with many stores having business as usual on Sundays!

“Those of you who are placing lights and decorations in your yard, would you please avoid anything that has red or blue flashing lights together? Every time I come around the corner, I think it’s the police and I have a panic attack. I have to break hard, tossing my drink out the window, fasten my seatbelt, throw my phone on the floor, turn my radio down and push the gun under my seat — all while trying to drive. It’s just too much drama, even for Christmas. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding!”

Be positive, be happy! We all have days where we don’t know how we will go on. Loved ones hurt us, finances worry us, sickness may overtake us. We lose people we love, but God will always be there to guide us through the tough times. Keep the faith!

Lord, I don’t want much for Christmas. I just want the whole world back to normal and be healthy, happy and loved, Amen.

Have a blessed week!