We are sorry to learn of the death of Mr. James Logan who transitioned Thursday, November 5th. Additional details will be provided in next week’s column. Please keep his family in your prayers.

We will miss seeing and hearing the late Alex Trebex, Mr. Jeopardy, who transitioned after battling pancreatic cancer for years. Please keep his family, friends and fans in your prayers.

Our prayers are with our readers who are facing health challenges, namely Mrs. Addie Russell who remains at her daughter’s home, Bonnie and Melvin Hodge, in Pocahontas; Mrs. Flo Chambers who has been transferred to MS Care Center; Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Mae Lee) Kimble, Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell (Mary) Nichols, and Mr. Jimmy Lyles.

Congratulations to the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. family members for their recent recognition. Legacy was ranked among the 2020 Top Rated Nonprofits by the Society for GreatNonprofits.

Kudos to the Legacy Virtual Connection Reader Leaders, namely, James Burwell, III, Zikeya Gill and Kylah Smith. Special thanks to Legacy Collegiate Board Members who participated in the Civic Engagement Program, namely, Myla Sanders, Tashera Beamon, Melody Harvey, Kiandra Kagler, Calvin Younger, Alexiea Feaster, and Tanaesia Hester.

We enjoyed participating in the “Bullying in the Workshop” Forum sponsored by the Personal Development Committee of the National Bar Association (NBA) Women Lawyers Division. Among the panelists participating in this October 27th presentation was local attorney Constance Slaughter-Harvey.

Our community salutes and thanks election officials who were the election heroes on Tuesday as they opened the polls and provided a safe environment for the casting of ballots. The workers were polite and observant of social distancing, wearing mask, and other safety protocol during this pandemic. Voting machines and cards were sanitized after each use. Individual pens were provided to each voter as a precaution. Our election commissioners are commended for their professionalism in ensuring safety for all voters.

We continue to salute our community’s first responders, essential workers, and educators who courageously serve and protect us, especially our children.

St. Michael’s Catholic Church parishioners celebrated Mass Sunday with Father Roberto Mena, Sacramental Minister, providing a motivational homily. His theme, “A Door to Hope,” referenced the ten virgins who prepared to attend the wedding/ feast with their lamps; five were not prepared to receive salvation because they did not have sufficient oil of prayer. We must all, individually, prepare ourselves and be accountable to God. While prayer from others is desired, we must pray for ourselves and give account to God for our lives and actions. What matters in the Christian life is to grow in love, in truth, in justice, but it will not serve us if we forget the oil of prayer and the gospel. Accept God’s invitation to a great feast and walk through the door and prepare for the Lord’s coming.

Following a musical and scriptural devotion, Pastor Sheldon Thomas offered prayers for those in need and encouraged members to celebrate the lives and contributions of Veterans on their Day, November 11th. His theme was “Touching the Future for Good and for God.” During his sermon, he referenced the following: Make spiritual deposits by teaching and walking in the Spirit and living what you preach; God is looking for those who are serious, not curious; Get out of the ‘one generation vision’ by preparing only for ourselves – don’t neglect to prepare for our children and our children’s children; Referring to Abraham, he referenced that our descendants will be blessed if we invest in their spiritual legacy; Make lives better by displaying God’s goodness; The devil wants our children’s lives and we must protect and invest in their spiritual lives; We need to touch the future for good and for God; and Don’t procrastinate, but be rapid and follow God’s direction. In closing, he referenced that he is praying that Americans will start to heal and communicate with others. We cannot survive without loving each other. The service was filled with beautiful musical selections including “My God Is Awesome” and “How I Love Jesus.”

Pastor Shirley Wilder encouraged her Lynch Chapel U. M. Church family members, via Facebook and teleconference, to continue practicing safety precautions, and she prayed for healing and for all who come in contact with our children. Pastor Wilder congratulated President-Elect Biden and Vice President Harris and praised God that the election process is complete. Her title was “Don’t Get Caught on the Wrong Side of the Door.” During her message, she referenced the following: We must be ready at all times because the Lord will come without any notice; Are you remaining faithful and ready for the Lord’s return? Will you be on the wrong side of the door or will you be on guard and alert? She referenced the ten virgins who carried lamps with oil; Once the door is closed, it is too late – Your Salvation depends on which side of the door you are on; We must be guided by the Spirit and make ready for the coming of Jesus; You cannot borrow my salvation – you must be prepared for yourself; and We must serve others and be of service to one another. Pastor Wilder, in her usual acapella style, ended with “I Pray We All Be Ready.”

The Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation Family sends special thanks and appreciation to the men and women whose lives and legacies will be celebrated Wednesday, November 11th. Please keep these Veterans and their families in your prayers. What a blessing to have Veterans make sacrifice for our freedom and protection. Thank you Veterans!!!

We enjoyed our conversations with Mesdames Beverly Hollingsworth, Helen Harris, Dorothy Hollins, Loyce Collier, Mildred Guyse, Viola Morgan, and Roseanne Lynn.

Answer to Quiz Teaser #593: The late Monzell “Mon” Stowers, the first African American Supervisor in Scott County who was elected in 1984, filed the redistricting lawsuit against the city of Jackson.

Quiz Teaser #594: Who was the first and only Scott County resident to participate in and represent the U. S. in the 1972 Olympics in Germany?