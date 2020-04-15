Thelma Keyes

Wed, 04/15/2020 - 10:07am

We are in this together

Good Morning/Evening!

Saturday was a beautiful day in the Lord, it provided a glimpse into the future of days to come after this pandemic is over; if we stay focused and surrender to the divine plan and commandments of God! He is over when it is over and I don’t get the understanding that He wants things to go back to what we call “normal” but to be a better people as followers, believers, and witnesses to His goodness. God is our “rescue story” and we are not to be ashamed to say it is by His grace and mercy that we are here. Even in this difficult time, Jesus never gives up on us, but continues to stretch His hands out to lift us up to be His sons and daughters.

Sunday was Easter/Resurrection Sunday, and getting up not preparing for church service had me a little off balance but God had provided as He always does. Through the seasonal weather of tornadoes and other storms, He sent the Word to us by Pastor Derricks again. He is the Pastor of Hopewell M. B. Church in Sylvarena. The message was a continuation of last weeks “Faith Over Fear” coming from Mark 4:35-41.

Life is normal until it is not; I know we have been through different storms in life and there may have been times when our faith took a hit and we questioned whether God really cares. But the question should be “Do we love God enough to trust Him over our fear?” We have to act in our faith while in the midst of any storms.  Here are three things to help us in that area: Remember the promises of Jesus. Rest in the presence of Jesus. Rely on His Power. If you read the verses in the scripture above you will find all of these.

Our prayer continues for all the sick and shut-ins everywhere and for the victims of Sunday’s powerful devastating storms.

Our community names —Elaine Hudson, Sandra Odom, Catherine Shepard, Bobby Joe Harrison, John Lee Evans, Margie Haralson, Brenda Odom, JoAnn Graffenread, Joel Hunt, Joe Townsend, Mary Jones, Barbara Robinson and all their caregivers.

Prayers for comfort and peace to the Futch, Wash, and Reed/ Burnside families.

I hope everyone is handling the social distancing and shelter in place order. I read a question about it and now I ask you what have you learned from this experience, is it changing you for better or worse? There are lessons to be learned from this and I hope it makes us a more loving people!!

Be encouraged, We are in this together!

