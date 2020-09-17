Control your mouth

Good Morning/Evening!

For let him who wants to enjoy life and see good days (good, whether apparent or not) keep his tongue free from evil and his lips from guile (treachery, deceit) 1Peter3:10

I know like me, you have regretted something you said as soon as the words were out of your mouth. But you can't take back what you said; and words can hurt feelings and damage relationships. Even if you apologize, and it is accepted, the memory remains. The Bible says, if you can control your mouth, you can control your body. Before you respond to people too quickly, stop and listen to what the Holy Spirit has to say about the situation. In James 1:9, it teaches us to be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger. Don’t give a “knee jerk” reaction, before you have really listened earnestly. Don’t speak on your pre-conceived knowledge of a person! Never listen with an answer already prepared.

On Sunday, Pastor Henderson’s message came rom Mark 11:22; subject: “Have Faith In God!” Our lack of faith can cause a delay in blessings. If you are in need of something, you have to believe in the promise of God to provide our needs, so look upon it and pray about it as though it is just a breath away; God is faithful and aware!

This has been a very stressful weekend for myself and I am sure many more also; three of my relatives were laid to rest on Saturday and I wasn’t able to attend any of the services.

Ms. Addie Ree Gatewood-Knight was my cousin, a very special, loving and strong woman of the family; Mr. Oliver Holifield was my cousin, a Deacon of Midway M. B. Church, and a dedicated father/grandfather. They will be very much missed, as will Ms. Ludie Butler-McCurty, another cousin. I pray God's strength and comfort on their immediate family. And prayers for Pastor L. Weathers in the passing of his mother.

Someone I love has gone away and life is not the same, the greatest gift that you can give is just to speak their name. I need to hear the stories and the tales of days gone past, I need for you to understand these memories must last. We cannot make more memories, since they are no longer here, so when you speak of them to me it’s music to my ear.....Speak Their Name!

Our prayer request names of sick and shut-ins: Douglas Barber, Catherine Shepard, Donald Haralson, Dessie Evans, Nancy Hughes, Joe Townsend, May Hunt, Dallas Lofton, JoAnn Graffenread, John L. Evans, Bobby Joe Harrison, Sandra Odom, Nancy McGraw, Verbie Lyles, and all their caregivers.

Special Prayers to all the victims and families displaced due to the wildfires in different states, and the firemen on duty serving in face of danger.

The day you get the paper is Wednesday September 16, 2020; it stands out because it is Mrs. Syreeta Derricks Birthday! She is such a blessing to our family and all who has the pleasure of knowing her, so if you see her wish her a very Happy Birthday with a smile that shows through your eyes from your heart!

God, I am so thankful that the Scriptures are filled with Your promises. Help us to cling to what we know is true. Remind us of Your faithfulness. When we are tempted to forget what You have done or how You have shown Yourself faithful, cause our hearts to remember. Keep us steadfast. Amen!

Have a safe and joyful week!!